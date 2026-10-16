Jaisalmer Crafted Bar Collectibles, Samant Chauhan celebrate Indian craft at Lakmē Fashion Week

New Delhi, Oct 16 (IANS) Jaisalmer Crafted Bar Collectible brought together the worlds of Indian craft spirits and contemporary fashion through its collaboration with designer Samant Chauhan at Lakmē Fashion Week x FDCI on 15 October 2026 at Taj Palace, New Delhi.

The collaboration featured a Crafted Bar and a series of special collectibles inspired by the coming together of Indian craftsmanship and modern design.

At the heart of the collaboration was a shared belief that craft is more than a technique: it carries the memory of a place, the skill of its makers, and the possibility of reinvention.

While Samant is known for his extensive work with Bhagalpur’s silk-weaving traditions, giving them a timeless yet modern form and silhouette, Jaisalmer Crafted Bar Collectible is rooted in a story that begins with botanicals drawn from across India and a gin-making process shaped by traditional distillation. Together, the two offered a meeting point between the botanical and the textile, the bar and the runway.

Chauhan is known for his sustained engagement with Bhagalpur silk and the weaving communities behind it. Since establishing his label in 2006, he has explored new possibilities for the region’s handloom tradition, translating its textures and craft into modern silhouettes.

The collaboration with Jaisalmer extended this conversation beyond apparel, using collectibles and a Crafted Bar experience to explore how India’s craft traditions can find fresh expression in the rituals and objects of contemporary luxury.

The association also reflected Jaisalmer Indian Craft Gin’s own craft-led identity. The spirit is made from a blend of 11 botanicals, seven of which are sourced from across India, including Darjeeling green tea, lemongrass and cubeb pepper.

It is crafted from triple-distilled neutral grain spirit and re-distilled in traditional copper pot stills. Available in around 40 countries, Jaisalmer brings regional Indian ingredients and a contemporary approach to gin-making to an international audience.

Kunal Madan, Chief Marketing Officer, Radico Khaitan, said, “At Jaisalmer, we see Indian craftsmanship as a source of inspiration for creating contemporary luxury experiences. Our collaboration with Samant Chauhan brings together two worlds that share a deep appreciation for detail, provenance and the stories behind what we create. Through initiatives like this, we are exploring how Jaisalmer can connect with consumers beyond the product itself, building meaningful associations with India’s rich cultural and creative landscape.”

Samant Chauhan said, “Bhagalpur silk represents a living tradition, sustained by the knowledge and skill of its weaving communities. For me, the opportunity has always been to take this heritage forward without losing sight of its origins. The collaboration with Jaisalmer is an interesting coming together of craft and contemporary design, creating a new context in which Indian craftsmanship can be experienced and appreciated.”

At Lakmē Fashion Week x FDCI, the Jaisalmer Crafted Bar offered guests a curated cocktail experience, while the special collectibles brought the collaboration’s design language to life. The partnership placed Indian craft at the centre of a wider conversation on luxury today, one shaped not only by the finished product, but also by provenance, process, material and the people who keep traditional skills alive.

--IANS

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