Jaipur to showcase might of ‘Operation Sindoor’ at Army Day Parade, first-of-its-kind road show

New Delhi, Dec 23 (IANS) Jaipur will witness an unprecedented display of India’s military strength on January 15, 2026, as the Army Day Parade is set to be held on public roads for the first time, on the lines of the Republic Day parade.  

The event will prominently showcase the success and firepower of Operation Sindoor, launched by the Indian Army after the Pahalgam terror attack, in which Pakistan’s Chinese-origin weapons reportedly failed against Indian strikes.

The parade, to be organised by the South Western Command, will feature soldiers and weapon systems that played a key role in Operation Sindoor.

Newly raised formations such as the Bhairav Battalion are expected to make their debut march-past, while advanced systems like Shaktibaan and Divyastra may also be showcased.

Regiments including Assam Regiment, Artillery, Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry, Madras Regiment, Scouts, and NCC cadets will participate.

A major aerial highlight will include flypasts by Light Combat Helicopter Prachand, Apache attack helicopters, along with Rudra and Chetak helicopters.

On the ground, the Army’s muscle power will be on full display with T-90 Bhishma, MBT Arjun, BMP-2, Smerch and Grad multi-barrel rocket launchers, K-9 Vajra, Dhanush, and the M-777 ultra-light howitzer, known for destroying terror infrastructure.

Air defence systems that neutralised Pakistani attacks during Operation Sindoor, including MRSAM, Akash missile system, and Shilka, will also be part of the grand show.

A special tableau highlighting the success of Operation Sindoor is being prepared, along with demonstrations of counter-UAS systems, robotic mules, and Army dog squads.

The parade will also include components from the Air Force and Navy. Army bands will perform indigenous tunes, with the Nepal Army band joining for the second consecutive year.

Decorated soldiers, including Vir Chakra, Param Vir Chakra, and Ashok Chakra awardees, will march together.

Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s suggestion to host military events outside Delhi, Jaipur was chosen as the venue.

The parade will be held on Sitapura Road, covering a 1.5-km stretch, with special three-layer seating for around 25,000 spectators, marking a historic first for Army Day celebrations.

