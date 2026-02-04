Jacob Elordi: Margot Robbie is a pure source of energy

Mumbai, Feb 4 (IANS) Actor Jacob Elordi, who steps into the role of Heathcliff opposite Margot Robbie’s Cathy in “Wuthering Heights”, has spoken about the actress, whom he tagged as a “pure source of energy” and that he loves “working with her.”

Speaking about working with Robbie both as co-star and producer, Elordi said: "At any moment, Margot is managing no fewer than 50 things and always with a smile.”

“That stops you from being able to complain about anything, just seeing what she can accomplish in a day. She’s an inspiration and a pure source of energy, and I love working with her."

Discussing his interpretation of Heathcliff, he shared: "Heathcliff is the original outcast. Shouted at, hit, and spurned by his father and the world at large. From the start, he’s bracing for impact at any time, so his physicality is protective, curled up.”

“The way the set was built, it was like the world he knew, cold, isolating, closing in on him. Cathy was the only source of light or warmth, but he’s still told he’s not one of them. After he comes back to Wuthering Heights, he stands tall. He has autonomy; his clothes complement him. He has money, which makes him their equal. It was a good arc to play," Elordi added.

Warner Bros. Pictures and MRC Present A Lie Still Production, A LuckyChap Production, A Film by Emerald Fennell, “Wuthering Heights.” Distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures, the film will be in Cinemas and IMAX across India on February 13.

A bold and original interpretation of one of the greatest love stories of all time, Emerald Fennell’s film stars Margot Robbie as Cathy and Jacob Elordi as Heathcliff, whose forbidden passion for one another turns from romantic to intoxicating in an epic tale of lust, love, and madness.

The film also stars alongside Oscar nominee Hong Chau, Shazad Latif, Alison Oliver, BAFTA winner Martin Clune,s and Ewan Mitchell.

--IANS

dc/