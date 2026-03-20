Jackie Shroff marks 17th anniversary of his movie Kisaan starring Arbaaz Khan, Dia Mirza

Mumbai, March 20 (IANS) Bollywood star Jackie Shroff marked 17 years of his film Kisaan by sharing a nostalgic montage from the movie on his social media account.

The video shared by Jackie, features several stills and scenes from the film in the form of a collage, including intense close-ups of Jackie Shroff in a turbaned look, emotional moments of the cast as farmers resting on charpoys.

Another picture shows the lead cast standing together against a tense backdrop, while the film’s poster, with the tagline ‘The land that held them together might tear them apart…’ also appears in the montage. The post also had the hashtag ‘#17yearsofkisaan’.

Talking about the movie, released in 2009, ‘Kisaan’ starred Jackie Shroff, Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan and Dia Mirza in key roles.

The film was directed by Puneet Sira and produced by Sohail Khan under the banner of Sohail Khan Productions, in association with UTV Motion Pictures.

The film revolved around the hardships and tough times faced by farmers and attempted to highlight the socio-economic issues in rural India. Despite its strong theme, the film, unfortunately, received a lukewarm response at the box office.

Talking about Jackie Shroff, the actor has been a constant at marking special occasions related to cinema and its legends.

Recently, from remembering icons like Madhubala, Sridevi and Shashi Kapoor on their birth and death anniversaries, to celebrating milestones of his own films, the actor has been taking to social media to pay tribute and relive memories.

On the professional front, Jackie made his Bollywood debut with Hero in 1983 and went on to star in several successful films such as Ram Lakhan, Parinda, Tridev and Karma.

The actor is also known to be the father of actor Tiger Shroff.

–IANS

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