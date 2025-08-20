August 20, 2025 12:17 PM हिंदी

Jackie Shroff: I've been a green crusader for years

Mumbai, Aug 20 (IANS) Tagging himself as a “green crusader”, Bollywood’s bhidu Jackie Shroff has shared that plants have taught him patience and kept him grounded.

Asked how gardening or being close to nature impacted his mental and emotional well-being over the years, Jackie told IANS: “Being called a 'Plant Zaddy' is a badge of honour. Plants have taught me patience and kept me grounded.”

“Plants make you a better person, bhidu. That's powerful, boss. My kids and I, we all share the same love for plants, and that's the best thing,” said the actor, who is the brand ambassador for Ugaoo, a gardening company.

Talking about where his passion for plants stems from, he said: “I've been a green crusader for years, with plants around me and mitti on my hands. I walk into events with a sapling as my plus one.”

He now supports going organic as possible.

“Now, on my farm, I'm all about farming, and trying to go as organic as possible. It’s about eating clean, living close to the mitti, and respecting our roots. Ugaoo's doing something special: they're not just selling plants, they're teaching you the why and the how…They're spreading knowledge so our collab feels right. Plants are life enhancers, not just decor,” said the Bollywood star to IANS.

On the acting front, Jackie’s latest is “Hunter 2”, where he is seen as the antagonist, 'The Salesman' in the second season of the action-packed drama.

Talking about the series, the stakes skyrocket as Vikram receives a chilling call from his daughter, presumed dead, only to discover she's with the enigmatic salesman.

Made under the direction of Prince Dhiman, in collaboration with Alok Batra, the action entertainer also features Anusha Dandekar and Barkha Bisht in significant roles, along with others.

“Hunter Season 2” is on Amazon MX Player.

