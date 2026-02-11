Jaafar Jackson on playing Michael Jackson in biopic: It was a calling

Los Angeles, Feb 11 (IANS) Debutant Jaafar Jackson said that playing his late uncle and King of Pop Michael Jackson in the upcoming biopic Michael is his "calling". He went on to share that he had never even thought about an acting career until the project came along.

In a new behind-the-scenes video for the movie, the 29-year-old, who is the son of Michael's older brother Jermaine Jackson, said: "I never dreamed to be an actor or even thought of playing him. But I knew it was a calling.

"Embodying Michael, I really had to earn the role and prove to the filmmakers that I was capable of becoming Michael. Essentially, it was starting at the roots and finding the authenticity."

Jaafar praised the "love for Michael,” who died in 2009 aged 50, that surrounded the project, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

He said: "I felt that love for Michael every day on set from the crew and the cast. Everybody had that love and wanted to put their heart and soul into it."

Producer Graham King and director Antoine Fuqua couldn't be happier with their lead actor's performance.

Graham said in the clip: "Going through this process of who can play Michael, how do you even start with that? And then, of course, I meet Jaafar Jackson."

Antoine added: "Day one, all I could think of was, 'Can Jaafar really pull this off?' Man, when the music started and he hit those first few moves, I mean, this guy killed it. I looked at Graham and Graham looked at me, I was like, 'Who is this guy?!' He has the desire — like Michael — to be the best."

Michael follows Michael Jackson’s journey from The Jackson 5 to record-breaking solo stardom, driven by perfectionism, family pressure and artistic genius. The biopic traces the making of music history while examining the personal battles behind the legend.

The upcoming film also stars Miles Teller as Jackson’s longtime attorney and advisor John Branca, Colman Domingo and Nia Long as Jackson’s parents, Joe and Katherine Jackson, and Larenz Tate as the founder of Motown Records, Berry Gordy.

Meanwhile, Laura Harrier plays Suzanne de Passe, a pioneering female music executive, alongside Kat Graham’s Diana Ross and Kendrick Sampson’s Quincy Jones, who produced Jackson’s three most successful albums: Off the Wall, Thriller and Bad.

Michael was initially due to release on October 3, 2025, but was pushed back to April 2026.

