'It’s Pickleball season in Phulera" as Panchayat 4 cast gets together for a new photoshoot

Mumbai, July 4 (IANS) Just like the previous seasons, season four of the beloved web series "Panchayat" has managed to strike a chord with the audience.

Adding to the buzz, the makers, Prime Video shared glimpses of the new photoshoot of the 'Panchayat' cast on social media. However, ditching the rural ensemble this time, it is Pickleball season in Phuelra.

Set against the backdrop of a tennis court, the photoshoot has Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Sanvikaa, Chandan Roy, Faisal Malik, Durgesh Kumar, and Ashok Pathak in athletic wear, sweatbands, and visors. They are also seen holding rackets as they face the camera for the photoshoot.

The images feature the cast shelling fashion goals in crisp polos, varsity knits, pleated skirts, and stylish tracksuits.

Backed by The Viral Fever, "Panchayat 4" has been created by Deepak Kumar Mishra and Chandan Kumar.

Penned by Chandan Kumar, this season has been directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, along with Akshat Vijaywargiya.

Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, Sanvikaa, Durgesh Kumar, Sunita Rajwar, Ashok Pathak, and Pankaj Jha will be seen reprising their characters from the original drama in the latest season of "Panchayat".

Raghuvir, who is seen essaying the role of Brij Bhushan Dubey in the show believes that "Panchayat" is loved by all as it shares the everyday stories of small towns.

“It’s incredible how Panchayat has resonated with everyone — children, young adults, elders — across villages, cities, and even overseas. When I was in Australia for a play, people of all ages came up to talk about the show," he shared.

Putting his finger on the reason for the success of the series, Raghuvir stated, “At first, I couldn’t quite put my finger on what made it so special. But then I realised — this is India, in its truest form. It is the “simplicity, sincerity, the everyday stories of small towns, told with so much heart, that’s what makes Panchayat so powerful.”

--IANS

pm/

