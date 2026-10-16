Italian Navy’s multi-purpose combat ship to make port call in Mumbai

New Delhi, Oct 16 (IANS) Italian Multi-Purpose Combat Ship (MPCS) Giovanni Delle Bande Nere will make a port call in Mumbai from October 18 to 22 as part of its operational deployment in the Indo-Pacific, the Italian Navy said on Friday.

In a press release issued by the Public Information and Communication Office of the Italian Navy General Staff, the Navy said the ship will be involved in naval diplomacy and international cooperation activities during the visit, and a representative of the Indian Navy will welcome her on arrival in port.

“ITS Giovanni Delle Bande Nere, which set sail on the 3rd of May from Taranto, will make ten port calls during the deployment, consolidating Italy’s presence in the region as part of wider international cooperation to showcase the ‘Italian System’ in technological, industrial and cultural terms, and promoting Italian excellence during the major events organised throughout the visits,” the press release stated.

The visit reaffirms the Italian Ministry of Defence’s commitment to demonstrating the nation’s capability to operate in global maritime contexts and to strengthening cooperation with partner navies, thereby promoting the protection of maritime communication lines and freedom of navigation, the Italian Navy added.

A presentation event dedicated to the Italian defence industry will be held on board the ship on October 21.

Last month, the Indian Navy’s sail training ship, INS Sudarshini, set sail from Livorno in Italy, after completion of a successful port call.

“The Indian Navy’s sail training ship, INS Sudarshini, set sail from Livorno, Italy, on September 12 on completion of a successful port call. During her stay, the ship participated in a series of professional interactions and cross-training visits, strengthening bonds of friendship and maritime partnership between the two nations,” India’s Ministry of Defence had said.

Admiral Giuseppe Berutti Bergotto, Chief of the Italian Navy, visited INS Sudarshini and interacted with the ship’s crew and trainees.

He was briefed on the ship’s voyage and training activities.

The engagement reflected the expanding maritime cooperation and longstanding friendship between India and Italy.

--IANS

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