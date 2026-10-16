October 16, 2026 11:54 PM हिंदी

Italian Navy’s multi-purpose combat ship to make port call in Mumbai

Italian Navy’s multi-purpose combat ship to make port call in Mumbai

New Delhi, Oct 16 (IANS) Italian Multi-Purpose Combat Ship (MPCS) Giovanni Delle Bande Nere will make a port call in Mumbai from October 18 to 22 as part of its operational deployment in the Indo-Pacific, the Italian Navy said on Friday.

In a press release issued by the Public Information and Communication Office of the Italian Navy General Staff, the Navy said the ship will be involved in naval diplomacy and international cooperation activities during the visit, and a representative of the Indian Navy will welcome her on arrival in port.

“ITS Giovanni Delle Bande Nere, which set sail on the 3rd of May from Taranto, will make ten port calls during the deployment, consolidating Italy’s presence in the region as part of wider international cooperation to showcase the ‘Italian System’ in technological, industrial and cultural terms, and promoting Italian excellence during the major events organised throughout the visits,” the press release stated.

The visit reaffirms the Italian Ministry of Defence’s commitment to demonstrating the nation’s capability to operate in global maritime contexts and to strengthening cooperation with partner navies, thereby promoting the protection of maritime communication lines and freedom of navigation, the Italian Navy added.

A presentation event dedicated to the Italian defence industry will be held on board the ship on October 21.

Last month, the Indian Navy’s sail training ship, INS Sudarshini, set sail from Livorno in Italy, after completion of a successful port call.

“The Indian Navy’s sail training ship, INS Sudarshini, set sail from Livorno, Italy, on September 12 on completion of a successful port call. During her stay, the ship participated in a series of professional interactions and cross-training visits, strengthening bonds of friendship and maritime partnership between the two nations,” India’s Ministry of Defence had said.

Admiral Giuseppe Berutti Bergotto, Chief of the Italian Navy, visited INS Sudarshini and interacted with the ship’s crew and trainees.

He was briefed on the ship’s voyage and training activities.

The engagement reflected the expanding maritime cooperation and longstanding friendship between India and Italy.

--IANS

ksk/dan

LATEST NEWS

Wasim Jaffer's entry adds a twist to race for vacant post in senior men’s selection committee

Wasim Jaffer's entry adds a twist to race for vacant post in senior men’s selection committee

Mindset was to finish the game alongside Niki Prasad, says Deepti Sharma after rescuing India against Zimbabwe in the first match of the Women's T20I series in Raipur on Friday. Photo credit: BCCI Women/X

1st T20I: Mindset was to finish the game alongside Niki, says Deepti after rescuing India against Zimbabwe

Win is a win, but plenty to work on, says Smriti Mandhana after India survive a scare against Zimbabwe in the first T20I in Raipur on Friday. Photo credit: BCCI Women

1st T20I: Win is a win, but plenty to work on, says Mandhana after India survive scare against Zimbabwe

MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh meets IOM chief Amy Pope, discusses strengthening cooperation on migration, mobility

MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh meets IOM chief Amy Pope, discusses strengthening cooperation on migration, mobility

Deepti Sharma, Niki Prasad knocks rescue India women from 19/4, beat Zimbabwe women by four wickets in the first women's T20I in New Delhi on Friday. Photo credit: IANS

1st T20I: Deepti, Niki knocks rescue India from 19/4, beat Zimbabwe by four wickets (ld)

India, Greece underline need for regular exchanges between armed forces, defence industrial collaboration

India, Greece underline need for regular exchanges between armed forces, defence industrial collaboration

Gujarat: Ahmedabad civic body seals snack unit, seizes 1,010 kg of food products over safety violations (Photo: IANS)

Gujarat: Ahmedabad civic body seals snack unit, seizes 1,010 kg of food products over safety violations

Second-half goals seal Mohun Bagan Super Giant’s comeback win over Sporting Club Delhi in New Delhi on Friday. Photo credit: ISL

ISL 2026/27: Second-half goals seal Mohun Bagan’s comeback win over Sporting Club Delhi

Ankita Bhandari case: Parents meet CBI officials, get assurance of fair and impartial probe

Ankita Bhandari case: Parents meet CBI officials, get assurance of fair and impartial probe

Deepti Sharma, Niki Prasad rescue India from 19/4, beat Zimbabwe by four wickets in the first T20I in Raipur on Friday. Photo credit: IANS

1st T20I: Deepti, Niki rescue India from 19/4, beat Zimbabwe by four wickets