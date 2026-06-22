June 22, 2026 8:57 PM हिंदी

Israeli fighters in southern Lebanon have full freedom of action: Netanyahu

Israeli fighters in southern Lebanon have full freedom of action: Netanyahu

Jerusalem, June 22 (IANS) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday said that the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) fighters in southern Lebanon have full freedom of action to thwart any direct or emerging threat against them or against the residents of the north.

He said that the directives from him, along with that of the Minister of Defence, to the IDF are clear and have not changed.

“Our fighters in southern Lebanon have full freedom of action to thwart any direct or emerging threat against them or against the residents of the north. The IDF has no restrictions in this matter. I stand behind them, the entire nation stands behind them,” said Netanyahu.

“I stand firm on the fact that we will remain in the security zone in southern Lebanon for as long as is required to protect the residents of the north and all the citizens of the state,” he added.

Earlier in the day, US Vice President J D Vance informed the media about the progress made in the negotiations in Switzerland between the US and Iran.

On Lebanon, Vance said negotiators had made “very good progress” in establishing what he described as a deconfliction mechanism aimed at preventing clashes between Israel and Hezbollah from escalating into a broader regional conflict.

“We've been, I think, very good at setting up what we're calling a deconfliction mechanism,” he said.

Asked whether Washington wanted Israeli forces to leave southern Lebanon, Vance said: “We want Israel's security to be protected, and we also want Lebanon's sovereignty to be protected. And this is going to be an ongoing conversation.”

He said the United States remained in contact with regional partners, including Israel, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, throughout the negotiations.

Netanyahu and Defence Minister Israel Katz had ordered the military to cease fire in Lebanon on Saturday.

–IANS

ksk/as

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