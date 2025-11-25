Israeli envoy congratulates India for hoisting sacred flag at Ram Janmabhoomi Temple

New Delhi, Nov 25 (IANS) Israel's Ambassador Reuven Azar on Tuesday congratulated India for hoisting the sacred flag atop Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya and restoring an important civilizational symbol.

Azar also shared a picture from his visit to the temple when it was being constructed.

"Congratulations India for the Ram Mandir Temple flag hoisting in Ayodhya today and for restoring such an important civilizational symbol. Here are some pictures of my visit while in construction last year," Azar posted on X.

At around 12 noon, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat led the 'Dhwajarohan Utsav' at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple by hoisting the specially-designed sacred saffron flag atop the temple.

The flag, specially crafted for the Ram Temple, measures 22 feet in length and 11 feet in width. Designed by a parachute specialist from Ahmedabad, Gujarat, the flag weighs between two-three kilograms and has been designed to withstand high altitudes and winds. The flag carries the Sun symbol, representing Lord Rama's Suryavanshi heritage and divine radiance. The flag is adorned with an image of the Kovidara tree, Sun and Om. It is saffron in colour -- symbolising fire, the rising sun, sacrifice and dedication.

On November 12, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu offered condolences to PM Modi and people of India over the deadly car blast near Delhi's Red Fort that had claimed several lives and injured dozens.

In a statement shared on X, Netanyahu called India and Israel ancient civilisations that stand on eternal truths and emphasised that terror strikes will never shake the strong resolve of people from both countries.

"To our dear friend Narendra Modi and to the brave people of India: Sara and I, and the people of Israel, send our deepest condolences to the families of the victims. Israel stands strong with you in sorrow and in strength in this time," Israeli Prime Minister's Office posted on X.

"India and Israel are ancient civilizations that stand on eternal truths. Terror may strike our cities, but it will never shake our souls. The light of our nations will outshine the darkness of our enemies," it added.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal met Netanyahu on Sunday during his visit to Israel, conveying Prime Minister Modi's warm wishes. He also updated him about the key outcomes of bilateral engagements.

"Honoured to call on the Prime Minister of Israel, H.E. Benjamin Netanyahu, at the conclusion of my three-day visit. Conveyed to him the warm wishes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji. Updated him on my discussions with Minister Nir Barkat and the successful holding of Business Forum and CEOs Forum held with over 60-member Indian business delegation that accompanied me," Goyal posted on X.

"Highlighted the signing of the Terms of Reference to launch FTA negotiations, which will boost trade, investment and technology cooperation. Discussed strengthening our innovation partnership by combining Israel’s hi-tech strengths with India’s scale and talent. Took his guidance on further deepening bilateral economic and strategic engagement across the sectors of agriculture, water, defence, science & technology and innovation," he added.

--IANS

akl/as