Israel will exact heavy price from Hezbollah for killing four soldiers: Netanyahu

Jerusalem, June 19 (IANS) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday warned that Israel will not tolerate attacks on its soldiers or its territory, and will exact a "very heavy price' from Hezbollah for killing four soldiers in Lebanon on Thursday.

"I send heartfelt condolences to the families of the Commander of the Armored Corps 52nd Battalion, Lt. Col. Dor Gedalia Ben Simhon, and of three heroic fighters whose names have not yet been cleared for publication, may God avenge their blood. I also wish a speedy recovery to the wounded in the exchanges of fire yesterday,” Netanyahu said according to a statement posted by the Office of the Israeli Prime Minister on X.

“Following the heinous attack by Hezbollah, which is a flagrant violation of the ceasefire, I instructed the IDF last night to strike Hezbollah with force,” he added.

According to him, the Israeli Defence Force (IDF) struck over 80 terror targets and eliminated dozens of terrorists. Subsequently, the IDF struck Hezbollah command posts in the Beqaa Valley this morning.

Netanyahu also held a situation assessment with the Minister of Defence and the Chief of General Staff.

“My directive is clear: Israel will not tolerate attacks on our soldiers or our territory, and it will exact a very heavy price from Hezbollah for these attacks,” the Prime Minister highlighted.

“As I have made unequivocally clear, yesterday as well: Israel will remain in the security zone in southern Lebanon for as long as necessary for the protection of the communities of the North,” he added.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump on Wednesday publicly urged Israel to show greater restraint in Lebanon, saying he supports Israel's security needs but believes it should adopt a “softer touch” in responding to threats from Hezbollah.

At a press conference at the conclusion of the G7 Summit in France, Trump said the newly announced Iran agreement could create an opportunity to address lingering tensions in Lebanon, which he described as one of the remaining challenges in the region.

“We have a little dispute over Lebanon,” Trump said while discussing his relationship with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“I say, you can do a little softer touch, Bibi. You don't have to knock down a building every time somebody walks into it that's from Hezbollah.”

–IANS

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