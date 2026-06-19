June 19, 2026 8:19 PM हिंदी

Israel will exact heavy price from Hezbollah for killing four soldiers: Netanyahu

Israel will exact heavy price from Hezbollah for killing four soldiers: Netanyahu

Jerusalem, June 19 (IANS) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday warned that Israel will not tolerate attacks on its soldiers or its territory, and will exact a "very heavy price' from Hezbollah for killing four soldiers in Lebanon on Thursday.

"I send heartfelt condolences to the families of the Commander of the Armored Corps 52nd Battalion, Lt. Col. Dor Gedalia Ben Simhon, and of three heroic fighters whose names have not yet been cleared for publication, may God avenge their blood. I also wish a speedy recovery to the wounded in the exchanges of fire yesterday,” Netanyahu said according to a statement posted by the Office of the Israeli Prime Minister on X.

“Following the heinous attack by Hezbollah, which is a flagrant violation of the ceasefire, I instructed the IDF last night to strike Hezbollah with force,” he added.

According to him, the Israeli Defence Force (IDF) struck over 80 terror targets and eliminated dozens of terrorists. Subsequently, the IDF struck Hezbollah command posts in the Beqaa Valley this morning.

Netanyahu also held a situation assessment with the Minister of Defence and the Chief of General Staff.

“My directive is clear: Israel will not tolerate attacks on our soldiers or our territory, and it will exact a very heavy price from Hezbollah for these attacks,” the Prime Minister highlighted.

“As I have made unequivocally clear, yesterday as well: Israel will remain in the security zone in southern Lebanon for as long as necessary for the protection of the communities of the North,” he added.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump on Wednesday publicly urged Israel to show greater restraint in Lebanon, saying he supports Israel's security needs but believes it should adopt a “softer touch” in responding to threats from Hezbollah.

At a press conference at the conclusion of the G7 Summit in France, Trump said the newly announced Iran agreement could create an opportunity to address lingering tensions in Lebanon, which he described as one of the remaining challenges in the region.

“We have a little dispute over Lebanon,” Trump said while discussing his relationship with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“I say, you can do a little softer touch, Bibi. You don't have to knock down a building every time somebody walks into it that's from Hezbollah.”

–IANS

ksk/as

LATEST NEWS

Vikram Bhatt to helm next part of ‘1920’ franchise, titled ‘1920: Cold Winter’

Vikram Bhatt to helm next part of ‘1920’ franchise, titled ‘1920: Cold Winter’

Prachi stuns Olympic medallist as India confirms six medals in the World Boxing Cup 2026 (Stage 2) in Guiyang, China, on Friday. Photo credit: BFI

World Boxing Cup 2026: Prachi stuns Olympic medallist as India confirms six medals

Women’s T20 WC: Batting the strong pursuit of Indian team, power-play bowling not a strength, says Mithali

Women’s T20 WC: Batting the strong pursuit of Indian team, power-play bowling not a strength, says Mithali

West Asia crisis: Tharoor says PM Modi was able to convey message that all will agree with (File Image)

West Asia crisis: Tharoor says PM Modi was able to convey message that all will agree with

Thekua makers in Bihar exude pride over PM Modi gifting Bihar's sweet snack to Slovakia's Speaker

Thekua makers in Bihar exude pride over PM Modi gifting Bihar's sweet snack to Slovakia's Speaker

Iniyan Pa, Nithin, and Madhvendra emerge champions in Mumbai chess event

Iniyan Pa, Nithin, and Madhvendra emerge champions in Mumbai chess event

Kriti Sanon calls her ‘Cocktail 2’ character ‘most colourful, radiant one’

Kriti Sanon calls her ‘Cocktail 2’ character ‘most colourful, radiant one’

Ram Charan calls Samantha Ruth Prabhu 'woman of extraordinary strength & conviction'

Ram Charan calls Samantha Ruth Prabhu 'woman of extraordinary strength & conviction'

Jay Shah reaffirms commitment to Sri Lanka Cricket after meeting the country's President in Colombo. Photo credit: @JayShah/X

Jay Shah reaffirms commitment to Sri Lanka Cricket after meeting Sri Lanka's President

Uttarakhand's premium litchi enters European market, 1st consignment on way to Italy

Uttarakhand's premium litchi enters European market, 1st consignment on way to Italy