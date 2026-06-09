June 09, 2026 2:39 AM हिंदी

Israel releases footage of strikes on Iran's missile storage facility

Israel releases footage of strikes on Iran's missile storage facility

Tel Aviv, June 8 (IANS) Israel on Monday afternoon released footage of its attack on an Iranian facility in Maheshwar in southwestern region of the country which the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) claimed stored missiles intended to hit aircraft.

"The IDF is now publishing colour documentation of the destruction of one of the systems, which stored missiles intended to hit aircraft. After the attack, secondary explosions were detected indicating that the missiles were in the launcher," read a statement issued by the Israeli Defence Ministry.

"The destruction of the systems further expands the Air Force's air superiority over Iranian skies, with the aim of continuing to remove threats to the citizens of the State of Israel," it added.

According to the IDF, the Israeli Air Force, under precise guidance from the Intelligence Directorate, attacked several infrastructures in the petrochemical complex in Maheshwar in southwestern Iran on Monday morning, which were used by the armed forces subordinate to the Iranian regime to produce and export raw materials for weapons.

"The attacked infrastructure produced unique materials that serve as essential components for the development of ballistic missiles, which pose a direct threat to the State of Israel and its citizens. These are critical components of the existing production infrastructure at the complex for the Iranian terrorist regime's missile programme. The attack joins several other attacks carried out against the compound during Operation 'Harry's Roar'," the IDF added.

The Israeli military said on Monday it had completed a large-scale strike on strategic air defence systems in Iran, amid the most serious escalation between the two countries since an April ceasefire, Xinhua news agency also reported.

Dozens of Israeli Air Force warplanes took part in the attack, the military said, adding the strikes targeted defence systems that had been "dismantled" during the US-Israeli attack launched on February 28 and had recently been redeployed across Iran as part of Tehran's efforts to restore its detection and defence capabilities.

The escalation came amid US-Iran talks and followed Israeli airstrikes in Beirut, Lebanon, on Sunday that killed at least two people. Iran responded with a barrage of missiles, and Israel retaliated early Monday with strikes targeting sites in western and central Iran.

--IANS

/as

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