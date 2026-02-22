February 22, 2026 10:35 PM हिंदी

ISL 2025-26: Bengaluru FC and NorthEast United play out a stalemate in second game at Kanteerava

ISL 2025-26: Bengaluru FC and NorthEast United play out a stalemate in second game at Kanteerava (Credit: ISL)

Bengaluru, Feb 22 (IANS) Bengaluru FC hosted NorthEast United in a hard fought battle at the Kanteerava on Sunday. Braian Sanchez’s first half goal Bengaluru FC an early lead, but Lalrinzuala Lalbiaknia made a telling impact on the game after coming off the bench to equalize in the second half for NorthEast United FC.

With Rahul Bheke absent from the matchday squad, the responsibility to lead the team and the defensive line fell on Gurpreet Singh Sandhu’s shoulders. The veteran goalie proved his mettle with a crucial save in the opening minutes to keep NorthEast at bay.

At the 20th minute mark, it was Braian Sanchez’s turn to put his team ahead. BFC’s no. 10 made a dazzling run through the middle of the park, before firing a low shot to the goalkeeper’s left, and finding the back of the net.

Minute 37, NorthEast United’s Gogoi was cautioned for a rash tackle on Suresh which left him floored at the edge of his own box. No. 7 Ryan Williams closed out the first half with some great skill and control at the edge of the box but failed to double BFC’s lead heading into half-time.

In the second half, with NorthEast United chasing the game, they came close with a close-range header in the 60th minute, but skipper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu shut the opposition out once again with a brilliant reflex safe.

However, BFC and GSS could not keep NorthEast United out for long, as their substitute No. 21 Lalrinzuala Lalbiaknia found the net in the 68th minute to bring the game back to level terms.

With time ticking down, both sides played an end-to-end game of football, but in the end neither of them were able to find a winner as the match came to a 1-1 draw.

--IANS

hs/

LATEST NEWS

Anurag Kashyap is mentally weak, says ‘Kerala Story-2’ director Kamakhya Narayan Singh

'Anurag Kashyap is mentally weak', says ‘Kerala Story-2’ director Kamakhya Narayan Singh

Pakistan hopes ECB ensures fairness In The Hundred auction as IPL-owned teams set to ignore it's players

Pakistan hopes ECB ensures fairness In The Hundred auction as IPL-owned teams set to ignore it's players

T20 WC: All stats from England’s 51-run win over Sri Lanka in Super 8s

T20 WC: All stats from England’s 51-run win over Sri Lanka in Super 8s

Party, once linked to trauma of 1971 war, returns to Bangladesh's mainstream politics: Report

Party, once linked to trauma of 1971 war, returns to Bangladesh's mainstream politics: Report

T20 WC: Google CEO Pichai attends India–South Africa clash in Ahmedabad

T20 WC: Google CEO Pichai attends India–South Africa clash in Ahmedabad

PM Modi's visit: Israeli PM Netanyahu eyes Middle East alliance against radicals

PM Modi's visit: Israeli PM Netanyahu eyes Middle East alliance against radicals

Rashmika Mandanna & Vijay Deverakonda officially announce their wedding; Thanks fans for 'VIROSH'

Rashmika Mandanna & Vijay Deverakonda officially announce their wedding; Thanks fans for 'VIROSH'

Rising Baloch attacks show failure of Pakistani Army’s 'hard state policy': Report 

Rising Baloch attacks show failure of Pakistani Army’s 'hard state policy': Report 

BCB bans women’s selector Monjurul Islam over sexual harassment allegations by Jahanara Alam

BCB bans women’s selector Monjurul Islam over sexual harassment allegations by Jahanara Alam

New BNP govt will firm up constructive ties with India, says Bangladeshi journalist

New BNP govt will firm up constructive ties with India, says Bangladeshi journalist