ISIS shared concern for Afghanistan, Central Asian countries: Taliban FM

Kabul, June 16 (IANS) Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi on Tuesday said that the threats posed by the regional affiliates of ISIS remain a shared concern for Afghan administration and the countries of Central Asia, local media reported.

“The threat of Daesh is a shared concern,” Muttaqi said, speaking at a meeting of strategic studies centres and think tanks from Central Asia and Azerbaijan in Kabul, Amu TV reported.

He noted that the Taliban and regional government face common concerns in terms of security, including the threat from ISIS.

Muttaqi also highlighted that the Taliban remains ready to cooperate with the regional governments on security concerns, and measures had already been taken to counter the group.

“Concerns about ISIS-Khorasan, the Islamic State affiliate operating in Afghanistan, have remained a recurring issue in relations between the Taliban and regional governments. Central Asian countries have repeatedly warned about the potential threat posed by extremist groups based in Afghanistan, while seeking greater security cooperation with Kabul,” Amu TV reported.

The continued presence of ISIS-Khorasan has been reported by the United Nations (UN). According to recent assessments of UN monitors, the group retains the capacity to recruit fighters. It warned that they can conduct attacks and maintain networks across the region and inside Afghanistan.

Alexander Bortnikov, head of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB), recently echoed the same concerns by saying ISIS was actively recruiting in Afghanistan and poses a threat to regional security.

The Foreign Minister of the Taliban regime also emphasised the importance of regional cooperation beyond security matters at the Kabul forum.

He argued that trade, transportation, food supplies and energy markets were disrupted by the ongoing conflicts in the broader region.

He said that a great role could be played by the research institutions and policy centres by promoting regional convergence and providing practical solutions to shared challenges.

“The conference was organised by the Strategic Studies Centre of the Taliban’s Foreign Ministry. Muttaqi said the event is part of a broader effort by the Taliban to strengthen ties with neighbouring countries and expand economic and transit cooperation despite its continued lack of international recognition,” the report noted.

–IANS

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