December 31, 2025 4:41 PM हिंदी

Ishita Dutta is thankful to 2025 for the best gift, her daughter

Ishita Dutta is thankful to 2025 for the best gift, her daughter

Mumbai, Dec 31 (IANS) Actress Ishita Dutta looked back at the year 2025, which gave her the best gift, her daughter, Veda.

Commemorating the year which was both exhausting and beautiful at the same time, Ishita wrote on her Instagram handle, "2025....Celebrating an amazing, exhausting, tough yet beautiful year… It tested me, shaped me, and helped me bounce back stronger. (sic)."

During this year, Ishita's journey included pregnancy, delivery, welcoming her baby girl, and returning to movies with "De De Pyaar De 2", making 2025 a special year for her.

"A baby, getting back to work, family time, and countless memories...You’ll always be special for giving me the best gift—my daughter. Thank you for everything," added Ishita.

Ishita and her actor husband, Vatsal Sheth, embraced parenthood for the second time in June this year.

Sharing the exciting news on social media, the couple dropped a picture of Ishita holding the baby in her arms, while Vatsal and their son Vaayu posed next to the latest addition to the family.

"From two to four hearts beating as one. Our family is now complete. Blessed with a baby girl," the caption on the post read.

Recently, Ishita and Vatsal celebrated their daughter Veda's "Annaprashan" ceremony, giving her the first taste of solid food.

Dropping a couple of photos from the traditional Bengali ceremony, the 'Drishyam' actress wrote on social media, "Veda’s first taste of rice, wrapped in blessings, love, and tradition. Bengali Annaprashan."

For the occasion, Ishita opted for a beautiful saree, whereas Vatsal and Vaayu twinned in a yellow kurta and white pajama.

Both Ishita and Vatsal's parents, along with other family members, showered love on the little one during the Annaprashan ceremony.

The post also featured a cake with a little girl sitting in front of a plate of food on it.

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

Newly weds Ssara Khan, Krishh Pathak turn business partners, say 'this is how we are building our life together'

Newly weds Ssara Khan, Krishh Pathak turn business partners, say 'this is how we are building our life together'

Operational disruptions: IndiGo says fully collaborating with regulator’s committee

Operational disruptions: IndiGo says fully collaborating with regulator’s committee

BJP slams Mamata for issuing 'veiled threats' against HM Shah during Bengal visit

BJP slams Mamata for issuing 'veiled threats' against HM Shah during Bengal visit

India’s fertiliser subsidy outgo to touch Rs 1.9 lakh crore in FY27

India’s fertiliser subsidy outgo to touch Rs 1.9 lakh crore in FY27

'They are humans, not robots or bonded labourers': AAP leader backs gig workers' strike

'They are humans, not robots or bonded labourers': AAP leader backs gig workers' strike

Indian stock markets end 2025 on strong note, Nifty logs 10th consecutive year of gains

Indian stock markets end 2025 on strong note, Nifty logs 10th consecutive year of gains

Cabinet okays Rs 19,142 crore project to build new 6-lane Nashik-Akkalkot highway

Cabinet okays Rs 19,142 crore project to build new 6-lane Nashik-Akkalkot highway

Adani Foundation, Adani Electricity enable 1st-ever air travel experience for ‘Swabhimaan’ beneficiaries

Adani Foundation, Adani Electricity enable 1st-ever air travel experience for ‘Swabhimaan’ beneficiaries

WPL 2026: DC will win title, Mandhana might win Orange Cap, says Chopra

WPL 2026: DC will win title, Mandhana might win Orange Cap, says Chopra

Amitabh Bachchan breaks down remembering late Dharmendra on KBC, shares an emotional anecdote from 'Sholay'

Amitabh Bachchan breaks down remembering late Dharmendra on KBC, shares an emotional anecdote from 'Sholay'