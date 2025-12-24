Ishan Kishan becomes second-fastest Indian to smash century in List A history

Ahmedabad, Dec 24 (IANS) Jharkhand wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan produced a breathtaking display of power-hitting, smashing a 33-ball century against Karnataka in a Vijay Hazare Trophy fixture in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

The innings ranks as the second-fastest hundred by an Indian in List A cricket, falling just one ball short of the national record set earlier the same day by Bihar skipper Sakibul Gani, who reached the milestone in 32 deliveries against Arunachal Pradesh.

Kishan’s latest feat adds to an extraordinary run of form for the left-hander. Only days ago, he was a surprise inclusion in India’s squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup, shortly after captaining Jharkhand to their first-ever Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy triumph.

During the SMAT campaign, Kishan topped the charts with 517 runs and played a decisive role in the final against Haryana, where he struck a blistering century. His hundred came off just 45 balls, making him only the second player to score a ton in a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final and registering as the third-fastest century in a men’s T20 final. With five centuries in the tournament, he now shares the record for most hundreds in SMAT history with Abhishek Sharma.

Kishan’s explosive credentials are well established at the international level, too. He holds the record for the fastest double century in One-Day Internationals, reaching the landmark in just 126 balls against Bangladesh in 2022.

The Vijay Hazare Trophy witnessed several breathtaking performances on Wednesday. It all started with youngster Vaibhav Sooryavanshi grabbing headlines with his 36-ball century for Bihar, which he later converted into an 84-ball 190 before his knock came to an end. What followed next in the same innings was Gani’s record-breaking ton and Ayush Loharuka’s 56-ball 116 as Bihar finished with a massive 574 runs on the scoreboard against Arunachal Pradesh.

Then, Kishan came close to breaking Gani’s record, falling short by the barest of margins with his 33-ball ton. He eventually finished with 125 runs to his name from 39 deliveries as Jharkhand posted 412/9.

Courtesy of Kishan’s recent performances in the domestic arena, he has earned a recall to the international setup, having been named in India’s T20I squad for the five-game series against New Zealand and the T20 World Cup in February 2026.

