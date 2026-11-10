Ishaan Khatter wishes fans Happy Diwali from Ranthambore, says ‘Nature is the most explicit form of spirituality’

Mumbai, Nov 10 (IANS) Actor Ishaan Khatter extended Diwali wishes to his fans from the jungles of Ranthambore as he spent time amid nature.

The actor took to Instagram, where he reflected on spirituality and urged people to be kind to their surroundings.

He wrote in the caption: “Ranthambore ke jungalon se happy diwali! nature is the most explicit form of spirituality. Be kind to your surroundings! Thank you for hosting this short and sweet getaway at your new #BrijTaraRanthambore. Had a lovely time.”

Ishaan, who is the son of actors Rajesh Khattar and Neelima Azeem, made his first screen appearance as a child in the 2005 film Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi!, which starred his half-brother Shahid Kapoor.

He had his first leading role in Majid Majidi's drama Beyond the Clouds. His first commercial success came with the romantic drama Dhadak in 2018, and he has since starred in the British miniseries A Suitable Boy, the American miniseries The Perfect Couple and the Indian romantic drama series The Royals.

His performance as a Muslim man navigating religious discrimination in Homebound has since earned critical acclaim. In 2025, he was featured in Forbes Asia's 30 Under 30 list.

He was last seen in Homebound, a drama film directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, co-written by Ghaywan and Sumit Roy,based on a New York Times article by Basharat Peer from 2020.

It explores the life of childhood friends Shoaib and Chandan while they attempt to pass the Indian Police Service exam. It also stars Janhvi Kapoor, Harshika Parmar, Shalini Vatsa and Chandan K Anand.

The film had its world premiere in the Un Certain Regard section of the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, where it reportedly received a 9-minute standing ovation. It was selected as the Indian submission for Best International Feature Film at the 98th Academy Awards, making into the December shortlist, but it was not nominated.

--IANS

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