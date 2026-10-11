'Is smash the patriarchy a mere political rhetoric?': BJP to Rahul Gandhi on no Cong action against Bimol Akoijam

New Delhi, Oct 11 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday questioned the Congress, specifically Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, for not taking action against party MP and sacked Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) professor Angomcha Bimol Akoijam who has been accused of sexual harassment, asking whether the LoP's 'smash the patriarchy' remark is a "mere political rhetoric".

Addressing a press conference, BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj said: "Today, while we are worshipping Maa Shailputri, I am bringing a very serious issue concerning the daughters of this country before you. JNU has dismissed Congress MP Bimol Akoijam from his job over allegations of sexual misconduct. In 2024, not one or two, but 11 students filed sexual harassment complaints against him. JNU constituted an Internal Committee under the POSH Act, which, after a detailed probe, immediately dismissed Akoijam."

She said that this disciplinary action against the professor raises serious questions.

"The allegations emerging from media reports are deeply disturbing. During assessments, the Congress MP, who was a professor at JNU, asked female students sexually inappropriate questions. He is also alleged to have engaged in unwelcome physical contact with female students at JNU. Media reports further allege that he called students to his residence for late-night academic assessments, including a viva examination that reportedly continued until 11:40 pm," Swaraj said.

"Further, allegations of sexually explicit classroom conduct have also surfaced against him," she added.

Citing the allegations against the Congress MP, Swaraj lashed out at Rahul Gandhi's earlier 'Smash the Patriarchy' remark.

She remarked, "Is 'Smash the Patriarchy' only a political rhetoric for you? It seems that this incident is reflecting the hypocrisy of Congress. For them, feminism starts with a hashtag and ends when it comes to accountability."

"It is surprising that the Congress high command -- be it Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, or Sonia Gandhi -- has not uttered a single word on this...Being silent over this incident means that they are somewhere supporting the conduct of the alleged sexual predator," she argued.

Further questioning the LoP, the BJP MP asked: "Is women's respect just restricted to being a slogan and not a policy of the Congress party?"

Swaraj noted that, so far, the Congress has not set up an inquiry over the incident and has neither sent a show-cause notice to the concerned MP.

"Congress has not taken any disciplinary action so far," she asserted.

Taking a jibe at Rahul Gandhi, Bansuri Swaraj said: "Has the 'goonj' of these 11 students still not reached your ears, or have you made 'Chhatron ki Goonj' a garb to do petty comedy?"

She further said: "If 'smash the patriarchy' is not a motivated stance, if it is not merely a political rhetoric for you (Rahul Gandhi), then take action against your own MP Bimol Akoijam. I challenge Rahul Gandhi that if you really want to smash the patriarchy, then stand with these 11 students and suspend Akoijam from your party."

--IANS

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