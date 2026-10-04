October 04, 2026 8:54 AM हिंदी

Iranian President says enemy failed to achieve economic war objectives

Iran President says enemy failed to achieve economic war objectives

New Delhi, Oct 4 (IANS) Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has said that the government has adopted a new arrangement to manage the “special conditions” facing the country, while asserting that efforts to pressure Iran economically have failed to achieve their intended objectives.

Pezeshkian, in a post on X, said the country had been facing intensified economic pressure but maintained that the government, with the support of the Iranian people, had prevented the enemy from achieving its goals in what he described as an “economic war”.

“The government has adopted a new arrangement to manage these special conditions. The enemy's plan in recent months has been to cut off the country's vital arteries with the aim of pressuring the noble people of Iran. Economic pressure has intensified, but by the grace of God, with the accompaniment of the people and the measures taken by our colleagues in the government, we have not allowed the enemy's objectives in the economic war to be realized,” the Iranian President posted.

Pezeshkian's remarks came amid continuing tensions surrounding the conflict and mounting economic pressure on Iran.

US President Donald Trump, meanwhile, said the war with Iran would end “very quickly” and predicted that oil prices would fall sharply once the conflict was over. He also portrayed Iran as facing severe military and economic pressure.

Speaking to reporters after arriving in Texas and later during a visit to a Peterbilt Motors facility in Denton, Trump said Iran faced a choice over how the conflict would end.

“Iran will very soon be ending one way or the other,” Trump told reporters. “It'll either just say, look, they have 301 per cent inflation. They have no money, they have no currency. Their military has been defeated, their navy is gone, their air force is gone, everything's gone.”

“And, one way or the other, it's going to end very quickly. And when that ends, oil prices are going to drop like a rock,” he said.

--IANS

rs/

LATEST NEWS

'I had that one last fight left in me': Capt Machchhar recalls cockpit attack

'I had that one last fight left in me': Capt Machchhar recalls cockpit attack

Hina Khan reveals the challenges of her Ladakh trip: ‘I bled through my nose every day’

Hina Khan reveals the challenges of her Ladakh trip: ‘I bled through my nose every day’

Estonia beats Luxembourg to move into second place in Nations League group

Estonia beat Luxembourg to move into second place in Nations League group

Spain beats Czech Republic to continue winning start to Nations League

Spain beat Czech Republic to continue winning start to Nations League

Iran President says enemy failed to achieve economic war objectives

Iranian President says enemy failed to achieve economic war objectives

Great Indian Bustard rewilding to begin in Jaisalmer, Bhupender Yadav visits breeding facility

Great Indian Bustard rewilding to begin in Jaisalmer, Bhupender Yadav visits breeding facility

Iran's IRGC hit 7 'violating' oilers in Hormuz Strait in 5 days

Iran's IRGC hit 7 'violating' oilers in Hormuz Strait in 5 days

Israeli PM Netanyahu invites 'true hero' Captain Smit, PM Modi to light Independence Day flame

Israeli PM Netanyahu invites 'true hero' Captain Smit, PM Modi to light Independence Day flame

Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey hails historic hockey double, promises full support to the team for Los Angeles Olympics 2028 in Nagoya on Saturday. Photo credit: IANS

Asian Games: HI Prez Dilip Tirkey hails historic hockey double, promises full support for LA 2028

Fielding and death bowling are key areas for improvement, admits Shubman Gill after India lose to the West Indies in the third and final ODI in New Chandigarh on Saturday. Photo credit: IANS

3rd ODI: Fielding and death bowling are key areas of improvement, admits Shubman Gill