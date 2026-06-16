US naval blockade lifted, says Iran Deputy Foreign Minister

Tehran, June 16 (IANS) The US has reportedly lifted the naval blockade imposed on Iranian ports, according to Tehran's Deputy Foreign Minister, Majid Takht-Ravanchi.

The naval blockade imposed on Iranian ports for nearly two months was lifted by the US ahead of the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) scheduled for Friday in Switzerland, according to the Minister Takht-Ravanchi as quoted on the government website, Adnkronos news agency reported.

"The lifting of the blockade was something we had emphasised from the beginning. Now it has begun, and the blockade has been lifted before the formal signing" of the agreement, The Minister said.

On Monday evening, the Iranian media had reported that "three oil tankers and two ships carrying essential goods for Iran" had breached the naval blockade.

US President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday hailed a newly signed agreement with Iran as a major step towards easing tensions in the Middle East, reopening the Strait of Hormuz, and preventing Tehran from acquiring a nuclear weapon.

Meeting on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in the French resort town of Evian, the two leaders said the agreement could help stabilise global energy markets and build momentum to address other regional conflicts.

"I think yesterday was a very important agreement, a peace deal with Iran," Macron said at the start of the bilateral meeting.

"It will fix the nuclear issue first, it will fix the nuclear issue, and it's a very important matter for peace, for the whole world."

Macron described the agreement as an important development for regional stability and said it could also contribute to peace efforts in Lebanon.

"It will provide peace in Lebanon, and so we are ready to take our fair share of the burden and be part of the commitment of the international community in order to support this deal," he said.

Trump said the agreement was already producing results, with commercial shipping beginning to move again through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most critical oil transit routes.

"The deal is all signed, and the Strait is already partially opened," he added.

"Ships are starting to go out now. On Friday, it'll be completely opened."

--IANS

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