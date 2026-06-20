Iran closes Strait of Hormuz again, cites MoU violation by US and Israel

Tehran, June 20 (IANS) Iran on Saturday announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz once again, citing alleged violations of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) by the US and Israel, local media reported.

Just days after announcing an agreement lifting naval blockades, Iran's top joint military command, ​Khatam al-Anbiya Central ‌Headquarters, said the closure comes in response to the "explicit breach" of the first clause of the post-war MoU by the US and Israel and “ongoing violations" of the ceasefire in southern Lebanon, Iran's semi-official ​Mehr ​news agency reported.

The headquarters said that in light of the US' clear breach of its commitments regarding the first article of the MoU on ending the war and Israel’s attacks in Lebanon, it is announcing that the Strait of Hormuz will be closed to vessel traffic.

The MoU between Iran and the US was signed on June 18 by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and US President Donald Trump through a simultaneous digital process without an in-person ceremony.

“The agreement’s first article provides for the immediate and permanent termination of military operations between Iran, the US, and their respective allies across all fronts, including Lebanon, and commits the parties to refrain from future military action or threats of force,” the report by Mehr noted.

Iran on Friday introduced new regulations for vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz, requiring ships to register in advance and obtain permits and insurance before entering one of the world's most critical energy shipping routes, after the earlier reopening of the waterway under a US-Iran agreement.

The new requirements were announced by Iran's newly established Persian Gulf Strait Authority (PGSA), which was created as part of the framework agreed between Washington and Tehran to restore commercial shipping through the strategic passage after more than three months of conflict.

The US forces lifted the blockade on all maritime traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports and coastal areas, the US Central Command said.

"American forces are not impeding the transit of vessels to or from Iranian ports. All US military blockade enforcement efforts have ceased," the command wrote on X.

US warships "will remain in the general area to make sure that all aspects of the agreement are adhered to, obeyed and in full force and effect," it added.

–IANS

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