October 26, 2026 6:27 PM हिंदी

Iran calls for global action against violations of UN Charter principles

Iran calls for global action against violations of UN Charter principles

New Delhi, Oct 26 (IANS) Iranian Member of Parliament (MP) Ali Haddadi on Monday stressed the need for collective global action against violations of the principles of the United Nations Charter while recalling the killing of children in Minab, earlier this year.

In his address at the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum in New Delhi on Monday, Haddadi placed a schoolbag on the podium in memory of the children killed in Minab and called for a "clear and firm" stance against crimes committed against humanity.

Sharing details about Iran's participation in the Forum on X, the Iranian Embassy in India stated, "During his speech at the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum, Dr. Haddadi, MP and the representative of the Islamic Republic of Iran placed a schoolbag on the podium in memory of the martyred children of Minab. Referring to the killing of the children of Minab and other civilians, he stressed the need for collective global action against violations of the principles of the UN Charter and called for a clear and firm stance against crimes against humanity."

More than 160 children were killed in a strike that took place at Shajareh Tayyibeh School in Minab at the start of the US-Israeli war against Iran on February 28.

The Iranian parliamentary delegation is on an official visit to India to attend the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum.

Earlier in the day, Iranian MP Ahmad Naderi met the head of Brazil's Parliamentary delegation on the sidelines of the BRICS Parliamentary Forum, where they discussed ways to strengthen parliamentary cooperation and regional as well as international developments.

"Dr. Ahmad Naderi, Member of the Iranian Parliament and Head of the Parliamentary Delegation of the Islamic Republic of Iran, met with the Head of Brazil’s Parliamentary Delegation on the sidelines of the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum. The two sides exchanged views on regional and international developments and discussed ways to strengthen parliamentary cooperation between the two countries," the Iranian Embassy in India posted on X.

Nadari also met head of China's parliamentary delegation on the sidelines of the BRICS Parliamentary Forum, where both sides stressed the importance of expanding bilateral cooperation in various fields, particularly parliamentary cooperation.

Earlier, Iran's parliamentary delegation met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor during the BRICS Parliamentary Forum.

"On the sidelines of the 12th Parliamentary Forum 2026, Indian Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar, and senior parliamentarian Shashi Tharoor received Iranian parliamentary representatives in courtesy calls, underscoring the importance of bilateral relations between Iran and India," the Embassy noted.

Iran's parliamentary delegation arrived in New Delhi on Sunday to attend the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum. The Forum, which commenced earlier in the day, has brought together parliamentary leaders from BRICS member and partner countries to discuss ways to strengthen parliamentary cooperation and advance people-centric development.

--IANS

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