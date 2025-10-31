IPL chief Dhumal hails India’s ‘phenomenal win’, credits Jay Shah’s vision for women’s cricket

New Delhi, Oct 31 (IANS) IPL chairman Arun Dhumal hailed India’s “phenomenal win” over Australia in the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup semifinal, crediting former BCCI Secretary and current ICC Chairman Jay Shah for his strong backing and belief in the growth of women’s cricket in India.

Dhumal said the victory reflected the BCCI’s long-term commitment to women’s cricket through initiatives such as the Women’s Premier League (WPL), improved domestic pathways, and greater international exposure.

“Phenomenal win by our girls! Wishing them the very best for the final. This victory is the result of BCCI’s continued support for the promotion of women’s cricket, along with the strong backing of former BCCI Secretary and now ICC Chairman Jay Shah, who believed in the potential of women’s cricket in India,” Dhumal told IANS.

At the DY Patil Stadium on Thursday, India pulled off one of the most remarkable chases in Women’s World Cup history, overhauling Australia’s 338-run target with five wickets and nine balls to spare to reach the final against South Africa.

Jemimah Rodrigues produced the innings of her life — a majestic, unbeaten 127 off 134 balls with 14 boundaries — her maiden World Cup hundred and arguably the most defining knock of her career. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur was equally impressive with 89 off 88 balls, as the duo added a 167-run partnership for the third wicket that turned India’s shaky start into a commanding chase.

Chasing 339, India were in early trouble at 47/2, losing Shafali Verma (10) and Smriti Mandhana (24) cheaply. But Rodrigues and Harmanpreet steadied the innings with confidence, rotating strike smartly and punishing loose deliveries.

By the 30th over, India had reached 189/2, mirroring Australia’s 193/2 at the same stage. Harmanpreet’s 88-ball knock ended when she mistimed a pull off Annabel Sutherland to Ashleigh Gardner. Still, Rodrigues stood tall, completing her century off 115 balls — a redemption story for the Mumbai batter after a lean run earlier in the tournament.

Richa Ghosh then provided the finishing flourish with a quickfire 26 off 16 balls, helping India finish at 341/5 in 48.3 overs — their highest-ever successful chase in Women’s ODIs and the largest in Women’s World Cup knockout history.

Australia’s total of 338, built around Phoebe Litchfield’s 119, Ellyse Perry’s 77, and Gardner’s 63 off 45, proved insufficient against a relentless Indian side that peaked at the perfect time.

The win ended Australia’s 15-match World Cup unbeaten streak and underlined the rise of Indian women’s cricket — a journey built on vision, belief, and consistent investment.

