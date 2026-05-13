May 14, 2026 1:32 AM हिंदी

IPL 2026: CSK suffers setback as Jamie Overton returns to UK with a thigh injury

Jamie Overton returns to UK with a thigh injury as Chennai Super Kings suffers setback in their chase for playoffs spot Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. Photo credit: IANS

Lucknow, May 14 (IANS) Chennai Super Kings’ hopes of making a late push for entering the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 playoffs have taken a huge hit with seam-bowling all-rounder Jamie Overton returning to England due to a right thigh injury.

“Jamie Overton has a right thigh injury and will be returning to the UK for further assessment and management,” CSK said in a statement through its social media accounts on Wednesday night.

Five-time champions CSK did not specify the duration of his absence or confirm if he is ruled out for the remainder of the season, but his participation in the side’s remaining league games appears doubtful.

CSK are still in contention for the playoffs with 12 points in 11 games and are occupying the fifth spot in the points table. The Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side will look to boost their playoff chances when they take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Friday evening.

Overton has been one of the standout performers for CSK this season, emerging as their second-highest wicket‑taker with 14 scalps at an average of 17.78. His economy rate has been 8.89, and he was adjudged Player of the Match for figures of 3-36 in the side’s five‑wicket win over LSG at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on May 11.

His ability to strike with the ball and contribute lower‑order runs had been crucial in balancing the side. Overton’s absence compounds CSK’s injury woes in a campaign already hampered by the unavailability of Nathan Ellis, Khaleel Ahmed, Ayush Mhatre, and Ramakrishna Ghosh, apart from MS Dhoni being on the sidelines due to a calf injury.

Overton’s ability to strike with the ball and contribute lower‑order runs had been crucial in balancing the side. His departure leaves a significant void in their bowling attack, and the team management will need to rely on other options to fill the gap quickly.

--IANS

nr/bsk/

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