IPL 2026: Arya, Connolly, bowlers help PBKS extend unbeaten run with 54-run win over LSG (Ld)

New Chandigarh, April 20 (IANS) Blazing half-centuries from opener Priyansh Arya (93 off 37 balls) and Australian southpaw Cooper Connolly (87 off 46 balls), followed by a clinical bowling performance, powered Punjab Kings to a clinical 54-run victory over Lucknow Super Giants in their IPL 2026 clash on Sunday.

At a packed Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, PBKS defended a season-high total of 254/7 by restricting LSG to 200/5. With this win, the in-form PBKS extended their unbeaten run to remain at the top of the points table, while LSG slumped to their third straight loss and be at number eight.

Arya and Connolly produced a breathtaking display of modern-day power-hitting while sharing a 182-run second-wicket partnership and shatter LSG’s bowling rhythm to post the highest score of this season. With the aim to send every ball past the boundary ropes, Arya hit four boundaries and nine sixes at will, while Connolly matched him step by step by smashing eight fours and seven sixes.

Though they lost wickets at the back end, the Arya-Connolly efforts meant PBKS crossed 250-mark. For LSG, Prince Yadav was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 2-25, while the rest of the bowling attack conceded 226 runs in 16 overs.

Opting to bowl first, veteran Mohammed Shami provided the perfect start by dismissing Prabhsimran Singh for a duck through a wobble seam delivery. But the joy was short-lived as Arya welcomed Mohsin Khan with a massive six over mid-wicket to signal his intent.

While Connolly was initially scratchy, crawling to 19 off 22 balls, Arya kept the momentum high with relentless boundary-hitting to reach his fifty in just 19 deliveries. Connolly eventually found his range to hit a 35-ball fifty.

The duo saved their most brutal assault for Aiden Markram, milking the part-time off-spinner for 32 runs in the 13th over, including five sixes. The breakthrough finally came when Prince induced a top edge from Connolly and end his stay at 87.

Arya looked set for reaching a well-deserved century, but fell seven runs short of it after being caught at long-off by Mitchell Marsh off Manimaran Siddharth. A brief middle-order wobble saw Shreyas Iyer and Nehal Wadhera depart in quick succession as LSG began to claw back.

But the momentum stayed with the hosts as Marcus Stoinis (29 off 16 balls) and Shashank Singh (17 off 6 balls) unleashed a late barrage. Shashank took 20 runs off Shami’s final over to push the total past the 250-run mark, before Stoinis was eventually run out on the final ball of the innings.

LSG’s experiment of getting Ayush Badoni to open with Mitchell Marsh – their third opening pair of the season - began well as they hit 10 boundaries in their opening stand going past fifty. But the 61-run stand wasn’t ever enough to set the tone for chasing a tall score - Vyshak broke the stand on the final ball of the powerplay by deceiving Badoni with a slower delivery that was comfortably caught by mid-wicket.

Marsh and Pant then tried to inject momentum – with the LSG skipper smoking Jansen for back-to-back sixes. But the introduction of Chahal tightened the screws – with 20 runs coming off overs 9-11, he broke the threatening second-wicket partnership when Marsh dragged a flighted delivery straight to long-on.

Pant continued his solo charge by smashing Chahal for consecutive sixes in the 12th over, but fell for a quick-fire 43 when his attempt to slice a wide yorker from Arshdeep led to him being caught behind, a decision confirmed by UltraEdge.

The chase effectively ended there as Nicholas Pooran’s poor run continued when he fell for nine - mistiming a knuckleball from Jansen to long-on. Markram (42) and Mukul Choudhary (21 not out) entertained with a flurry of boundaries and aided by three dropped catches from PBKS fielders in the final three overs, but the result was a foregone conclusion in the hosts favour.

Brief Scores: Punjab Kings 254/7 in 20 overs (Priyansh Arya 93, Cooper Connolly 87; Prince Yadav 2-25, M Siddharth 2-35) beat Lucknow Super Giants 200/5 in 20 overs (Rishabh Pant 43, Aiden Markram 42; Marco Jansen 2-37, Vijaykumar Vyshak 1-30) by 54 runs.

--IANS

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