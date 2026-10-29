International drug trafficking network busted in Delhi, 3 Nigerians among 4 arrested

New Delhi, Oct 29 (IANS) Three Nigerians and an Indian have been arrested after the Delhi Police Crime Branch busted an international drug trafficking network engaged in the procurement, possession, and distribution of commercial quantities of cocaine and MDMA in the NCR region, officials said on Thursday.

The accused have been identified as Nnamdi Osita alias Johan Peter (46 years), Victor Ocaforo (33 years), Obinna Mike Ernest (32 years), and Attar Singh alias Lucky (23 years), said Eastern Range-I of Delhi Police Crime Branch.

"The investigation has revealed that the accused were actively involved in the wholesale and retail supply of narcotic drugs and were operating through a network of associates to facilitate the illicit trade," officials said.

On September 25, a Crime Branch team was constituted to develop intelligence regarding drug traffickers operating in the Delhi-NCR region. The team departed from the office and commenced surveillance in different parts of Delhi.

According to the officials, while the raiding team was present near Vikaspuri, Delhi, Head Constable Surya Prakash received credible secret information that Nigerian national Nnamdi Osita, along with his associates, was supplying cocaine and MDMA across Delhi-NCR. The informer further disclosed that Peter would deliver narcotics near Shukar Bazar Road in Delhi's Chander Vihar.

"Acting on the tip-off, the team reached the spot, where the informer identified Peter. When Peter handed over a suspicious white packet to another individual, all three suspects attempted to flee into a nearby building but were apprehended on the third floor," officials said.

According to the investigators, during their searches, white powder suspected to be narcotics was recovered from the right-side trouser pockets of three accused.

"The packets weighed 55 grams of MDMA; 301 grams of MDMA; and 105 grams of Cocaine, respectively. All the recovered psychotropic substances were taken into police possession," officials said.

During interrogation, accused Nnamdi Osita and Obinna Mike Ernest disclosed their drug supply links with Attar Singh of Nilothi, Delhi. Acting on their disclosure, the team arrested Attar Singh from his residence at Meera Kunj in Nilothi, and recovered 61 grams of MDMA from his possession. The contraband was seized as per legal procedure, they added.

Police said that a case was registered on September 26 under Section 21/22/25/29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, at Police Station Crime Branch, Delhi.

"During investigation, none of the trio could produce passports, visas or other documents authorising their stay in India. Accordingly, Section 23 of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025 -- has been added to the investigation of the present case," officials said.

Further legal proceedings are underway.

--IANS

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