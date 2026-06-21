International Yoga Day draws massive crowds across the world

Moscow, June 21 (IANS) People gathered in large numbers across the world to embrace the timeless practice of Yoga on the occasion of the International Day of Yoga (IDY) on Sunday.

In Russia, the Jawaharlal Nehru Cultural Centre, Embassy of India, Moscow, in collaboration with the Moscow City Government, organised the 12th International Day of Yoga, ‘Yoga For Healthy Ageing’ celebrations at the iconic Universitetskaya Square, Lomonosov Moscow State University.

“The event brought together yoga enthusiasts, community members and wellness advocates to embrace the timeless practice of yoga and its role in promoting health, harmony, mindfulness and overall well-being,” the embassy wrote on X.

In Germany, amidst the grandeur of the iconic Brandenburg Gate, the Embassy of India in Berlin and the Tagore Cultural Centre in Berlin, in collaboration with Art of Living, celebrated IDY 2026 with over 500 participants.

“Thunderstorms could not dampen the spirit; as participants continued practising Yoga with enthusiasm, reflecting their commitment to its message of health, harmony and well-being,” the Embassy highlighted on X, showing people practising Yoga in the rain.

"The event featured a special message from PM Narendra Modi on Yoga for Healthy Ageing. Amb Ajit Gupte spoke on Yoga’s enduring relevance for holistic well-being and growing popularity in Germany,” it added.

In Denmark, the Sustainability Foundation and HHS Aarhus organised IDY celebrations. The Mayor for Health and Elderly Care, Aarhus City, Metin Aydin, also participated.

“It is significant as the 2026 theme relates to Healthy Ageing,” said the Indian Embassy in Copenhagen.

Against the majestic backdrop of the Royal Palace at Plaza de Oriente, Madrid celebrated the 12th IDY with enthusiastic participation, reflecting Yoga's enduring appeal and universal message of well-being.

“Addressing the hundreds of participants gathered on the occasion, the Ambassador underscored how IDY, an initiative of Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has become a global movement,” noted the Embassy of India, Madrid.

“The Ambassador highlighted the significance of Yoga in promoting unity and harmony across the world, while reflecting on the significance of this year's theme "Yoga for Healthy Ageing". Vice Minister for Culture, Tourism and Sport of the Community of Madrid, Mr Luis Fernando Martin Izquierdo, graced the occasion,” it added.

In Hungary, IDY celebrations took place at the Sports University Stadium in Budapest.

“​Inspired by Hon'ble PM Narendra Modi's address from Kolkata, enthusiastic participants from the Indian diaspora, partners, and Hungarian friends joined us. The Ambassador highlighted this year's theme: ‘Yoga for Healthy Ageing’—adding life to our years with grace and wisdom,” the Embassy of India in Hungary wrote on X.

–IANS

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