Rahul Gandhi leading ‘international conspiracy’ for regime change: Maha CM

Nagpur, Nov 5 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday launched a scathing attack on Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, accusing him and his associates of “targeting” democracy and the Constitution, and alleging that an “international conspiracy” is being orchestrated under Rahul Gandhi's leadership. He was speaking at the "Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy" march organised by the BJP and Mahayuti.

"We have organised this mega rally with the slogan 'Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy.' Today, we have gathered to protect democracy. Rahul Gandhi and his allies are targeting democracy and the Constitution. Rahul Gandhi, you had issued a threat of fighting on the streets. Remember, this is Dr Babasaheb's Constitution, and we are fully capable of fighting on the streets as well," the Chief Minister said.

"No matter how large a number you come in, we will come onto the streets in an even greater number to show you—this is the roar of India," he added.

Accusing the opposition of conspiring against the nation, CM Fadnavis alleged that an international conspiracy is underway under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi.

“They want a regime change. Their idea of a regime change is not just a change of government, but a complete overhaul of India's democratic framework. They want to dismantle democracy and establish an ultra-left system. Rahul Gandhi is leading this international faction."

Referring to history, the Chief Minister noted that according to Babasaheb, the fundamental rights given to the people were the most important aspect of the Constitution.

“But what happens if a government takes away the rights granted by Babasaheb? The Indira government stripped those rights away in 1975. It is the Congress that plays with the Constitution and plays with the Supreme Court,” the Chief Minister stated.

Questioning the opposition's symbolism, he said that Rahul Gandhi holds a red-colored Constitution in one hand. Babasaheb's Constitution was blue.

“Where did Rahul Gandhi bring this red Constitution from? Babasaheb had warned us about this red flag. Babasaheb stated in his speech that my Constitution faces a threat from the red flag,” he said.

He said that they know that if they abuse the Constitution directly, the public will beat them with shoes. Therefore, without speaking against the Constitution itself, they are busy defaming the institutions created by the Constitution.

"If you do not get justice from the institutions established by the Constitution, you are effectively being told by Rahul Gandhi to change the Constitution. This is exactly what happened in Bangladesh, Nepal, and Pakistan. However, Rahul Gandhi must remember that if you play with the Constitution, your own hands will get burned," he said.

Concluding his address, the Chief Minister claimed that the opposition lacks faith in living voters.

He added that Rahul Gandhi does not believe that living people will vote for them, which is why they demand that the names of deceased people be re-entered into the voter lists.

“Their stomachs ache because Bangladeshi infiltrators' names are being removed. Today, we have taken to the streets to save democracy. But remember, Rahul Gandhi is attempting to bring about a regime change in the country backed by an international conspiracy. If we do not wake up now, they will destroy India's democracy," he noted.

--IANS

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