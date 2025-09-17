September 17, 2025 8:56 PM हिंदी

Insurance for all by 2047 will be a reality: IRDAI Chief

Insurance for all by 2047 will be a reality: IRDAI Chief

New Delhi, Sep 17 (IANS) The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) is confident that the vision of ‘Insurance for All by 2047’ -- part of the prime minister’s ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’ mission -- will become a reality, its chairman Ajay Seth said on Wednesday.

He was speaking at the launch of the official website of Bima Sugam India Federation (BSIF) at the IRDAI headquarters in Hyderabad.

Calling Bima Sugam a critical step in building India’s digital public infrastructure for insurance, Seth said the platform will empower policyholders, improve transparency and fairness, and help deepen insurance penetration across the country.

He described the website launch as an important milestone, adding that collective industry effort will be key to achieving the ambitious target.

"The launch of the website today is an important milestone, and I am confident that with collective industry commitment, the vision of ‘Insurance for All by 2047’ -- as part of the prime minister’s mission of Viksit Bharat 2047 -- will become a reality," Seth added.

Bima Sugam, backed by IRDAI, is being developed as a revolutionary digital platform to connect all insurance stakeholders.

It aims to automate and digitise processes for insurers, policyholders, intermediaries, repositories, and even external data sources.

The platform will cover all insurance needs, from life and health to motor and travel, and allow individuals to manage policies and claims seamlessly online.

Over time, Bima Sugam will evolve into a unified marketplace for insurance, a digital repository for policies, an e-KYC and consent utility, and a real-time claims servicing gateway.

Rakesh Joshi, Chairperson of Bima Sugam India Federation (BSIF), said the website marks the beginning of an inclusive, technology-driven ecosystem for insurance.

Prasun Sikdar, MD and CEO of BSIF, added that the platform would serve as the authentic digital interface for both the industry and consumers.

The platform will be rolled out in phases, with marketplace features and real transactions enabled once insurers and partners complete integrations.

The roadmap, officials said, will prioritise security, compliance, and scalability to handle rising adoption and large volumes of users in the future.

--IANS

pk

LATEST NEWS

MobiKwik fraud triggers demand for deeper probe into fintech platforms (Lead)

MobiKwik fraud triggers demand for deeper probe into fintech platforms (Lead)

JMM MP Joba Majhi wishes PM Modi on his 75th birthday

JMM MP Joba Majhi wishes PM Modi on his 75th birthday

Insurance for all by 2047 will be a reality: IRDAI Chief

Insurance for all by 2047 will be a reality: IRDAI Chief

India's influence continues to grow under PM Modi's leadership: Argentinian envoy (IANS interview)

India's influence continues to grow under PM Modi's leadership: Argentinian envoy (IANS Interview)

Union Health Minister plants saplings in Rohtak, takes pledge for environment protection

Union Health Minister plants saplings in Rohtak, takes pledge for environment protection

Groups changed for defending champion Indonesia and hosts India after BWF reshuffles the draw for World Junior Championships Mixed Team event following pull out by couple of teams. Photo credit: BWF

Host India to face UAE, Sri Lanka & Nepal after World Junior C’ships Mixed Team redraw

PM Modi through the lens: Rare images trace a life of service and nation-first vision

PM Modi through the lens: Rare images trace a life of service and nation-first vision

India ready to take relationship with EU to next level: PM Modi to Ursula von der Leyen

India ready to take relationship with EU to next level: PM Modi to Ursula von der Leyen

PM Modi is like a God: Baba Ramdev extends wishes on PM's 75th birthday

PM Modi is like a 'God': Baba Ramdev extends wishes on his 75th birthday

Rattled Pakistan warns Taliban to cut ties with TTP

Rattled Pakistan warns Taliban to end ties with TTP