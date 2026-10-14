Institutional real estate in India draws $85.5 bn since 2011 as capital shifts to income‑generating assets

New Delhi, Oct 14 (IANS) India’s institutional real estate market has attracted over $85.5 billion in institutional investments between 2011 and the first three quarters of 2026, a report said on Wednesday.

The report from Vestian said investor preferences have shifted markedly from residential to commercial and industrial assets supported by regulatory reforms, greater market transparency and the emergence of institutional-grade assets.

Residential investments fell to 13 per cent of total investments in the first three quarters of 2026 from 55 per cent in 2011, while investments in revenue‑generating assets such as commercial and industrial & warehousing rose to nearly 79 per cent from 37 per cent.

Equity emerged as the dominant investment route into these income-generating assets, accounting for 85 per cent of the capital deployed over the past 16 years.

The shift reflects a growing investor preference for assets that offer relatively stable and recurring income, supported by multi-year leases, stronger tenant visibility and long-term occupier relationships.

Foreign investors accounted for 49 per cent of the total institutional investments between 2011 and the first three quarters of 2026 but their share has moderated in recent years amid global headwinds.

The top seven metro cities continued to dominate investments, accounting for over 95 per cent of the total investments during this period.

Foreign investors accounted for 25 per cent of the total institutional investments in the first three quarters of 2026. The US and Canada remained leading sources of foreign capital, together contributing nearly 90 per cent of the foreign investment flows during the period.

Geographical footprint of institutional capital has gradually broadened, with the share of investments in non-metro markets rising from just 0.4 per cent in 2011 to over 4.7 per cent in the first three quarters of 2026.

Meanwhile, the growing prevalence of multi-city investments allowed investors to gain exposure to multiple markets through a single investment strategy.

Premium or luxury segment accounted for 56 per cent of residential investments during 2011 and the first three quarters of 2026, compared with 44 per cent of affordable and mid-income housing.

—IANS

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