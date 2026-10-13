Insects in flour, worms in chocolates: Customers raise concerns over Swiggy Instamart's Noice brand

New Delhi, Oct 13 (IANS) Several customers have raised concerns over the quality and safety of products sold under Swiggy Instamart's private-label brand Noice, sharing videos and photographs on social media that allegedly show insects in flour, worms in chocolates and mould inside cakes.

The complaints have sparked a wider debate around food safety standards, quality control measures and accountability within the rapidly growing quick-commerce sector.

In one of the widely circulated posts, a customer claimed to have discovered flies inside a sealed packet of freshly ground atta ordered through Swiggy Instamart. The user alleged that this was not the first instance of quality issues involving Noice-branded products and urged other consumers to be cautious while purchasing such items. According to the post, the insects were visible inside the unopened flour packet soon after it was delivered.

“This is not the first time I am seeing issues with NOICE brand products ordered from SWIGGY,” the customer wrote.

In a separate complaint, another customer shared a photograph that allegedly showed a worm inside a Noice French Chocolate Rocher.

The customer said a refund was processed after contacting customer support but expressed disappointment, noting that the product was marketed as a premium couverture chocolate item.

"Here is one of the worms in the chocolate. I did reach out to the customer care and they initiated the refund. But couverure chocolate is supposed to be high quality with coco butter, but didn't expect this," the user stated.

Concerns were also raised over a Noice-branded cake purchased through the platform.

The customer alleged that the cake contained mould despite being promoted as a healthier alternative made with cleaner ingredients and without palm oil.

The individual said a portion of the cake had already been consumed before the issue was noticed, raising concerns about potential health implications.

While the affected customers said refunds were issued in response to their complaints, some questioned whether sufficient safeguards were in place to prevent similar incidents from recurring.

The complaints have prompted discussions online about hygiene standards, product storage practices and quality assurance mechanisms in quick-commerce supply chains.

However, Swiggy did not respond to these allegations at the time of publication of this article.

--IANS

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