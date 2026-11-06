INS Trishul concludes port call at Greece's Souda Bay

Athens/New Delhi, Nov 6 (IANS) Indian Naval Ship (INS) Trishul has concluded its port call at Souda Bay in Greece as part of her ongoing deployment in the Mediterranean Sea, the Indian Navy stated on Friday. The visit, it said, provided an opportunity to further strengthen maritime engagement between the Indian Navy and the Hellenic Navy through professional interactions, operational discussions and cultural engagements.

"Goodbye, Greece! INSTrishul concluded her port call at Souda Bay, Greece. On departure, INS Trishul undertook a Passex with HS Limnos (F451), which included seamanship and manoeuvring drills, cross-deck landings and communication exercises," the Indian Navy posted on X.

During the port call, the Commanding Officer of INS Trishul called on senior functionaries of the Hellenic Navy, as well as the heads of the NATO Maritime Interdiction Operational Training Centre (NMIOTC) and US Naval Support Activity (NSA), Souda Bay.

"The interactions focussed on operational logistics requirements, cooperation and mutual support amongst partner navies. The discussions provided an opportunity to exchange views on areas of common interest and explore avenues for facilitating operational support and cooperation," the Indian Navy mentioned.

"Professional engagements between Indian and Hellenic Naval personnel included cross-visits and interactions. Hellenic Naval personnel also visited INS Trishul and were familiarised with the ship and its capabilities through an onboard tour. These interactions provided an opportunity for personnel of both navies to gain insights into each other's professional practices and exchange experiences," it added.

India's Ambassador to Greece, Ravi Shankar, also visited the ship. He was briefed on the combat capabilities of INS Trishul and interacted with the crew. A cultural event was hosted onboard the ship, which was attended by the Ambassador of India to Greece; Major General N Dimitrakos, Commander, NATO Missile Firing Installation; senior officers of the Hellenic and US Navy; and members of the Indian diaspora. The event provided an opportunity for interaction among diplomatic representatives, naval personnel and members of the Indian community.

According to the Indian Navy, following the successful conclusion of the visit, INS Trishul has now proceeded for the next phase of her deployment.

--IANS

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