October 18, 2026 9:44 PM हिंदी

INS Trishul arrives in Portugal’s Lisbon after Konkan-26 exercise with Royal Navy

INS Trishul arrives in Portugal’s Lisbon after Konkan-26 exercise with Royal Navy

Lisbon, Oct 18 (IANS) Indian Navy’s stealth frigate INS Trishul has arrived in Lisbon, the Embassy of India in Portugal said on Sunday.

The ship was received by First Secretary at the Embassy, Ronnie Spurgeon, and Defence Attache Colonel Rohan Falnikar.

"Indian Naval ship INS Trishul arrived in Lisbon. Received by First Secretary Shri Ronnie E. Spurgeon and Defence Attache Col Rohan Falnikar. The officers and staff of the Embassy extend a warm and hearty welcome to the ship and its crew to Portugal," the Embassy posted on X.

The frigate reached Portugal after taking part in the India-UK bilateral maritime exercise Konkan-26, which concluded off Plymouth in the UK, enabling the Indian Navy and the Royal Navy to engage across a wide range of professional and operational domains, the Indian Navy said on Saturday.

Conducted from October 8 to 15, the exercise saw the Indian Navy represented by INS Trishul, while the Royal Navy deployed HMS Sutherland, a Duke-class anti-submarine warfare frigate. The exercise was conducted by the Royal Navy’s Fleet Operational Standards and Training (FOST).

“The intensive four-day Sea Phase, conducted from 12-15 Oct 26, encompassed advanced seamanship manoeuvres, joint tactical exercises, communication procedures, anti-surface asymmetric warfare, anti-submarine warfare and weapon firings in a multi-threat maritime environment. These serials enhanced interoperability between the participating units,” the Navy said in a statement.

“Through the exchange of professional expertise and best practices, Konkan-26 reinforced the ability of the Indian Navy and the Royal Navy to operate together across complex maritime scenarios, furthering the enduring maritime partnership between India and the UK,” it added.

“India-UK annual bilateral maritime exercise Konkan-26 is a testament to the enduring maritime partnership between India and the UK. Over the past two decades, the exercise has grown significantly in scale and complexity, fostering enhanced interoperability and mutual understanding in maritime operations between the two navies,” the Ministry of Defence had said earlier.

--IANS

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