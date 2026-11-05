November 05, 2026 7:59 PM हिंदी

INS Tarkash concludes port call at Mauritius' Port Louis

INS Tarkash concludes port call at Mauritius' Port Louis

Port Louis, Nov 5 (IANS) Indian Naval Ship (INS) Tarkash concluded its port call at Mauritius' Port Louis on Thursday.

Cross-border engagements, leadership interactions, community outreach activities and a cultural exchange commemorating Aapravasi Diwas 2026 were held during the harbour phase. After its departure, INS Tarkash undertook joint Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) surveillance with the Mauritius Coast Guard Dornier aircraft and a PASSEX with CGS Valiant.

In a post on X, an Indian Navy spokesperson stated, "Orevwar, Moris! Until we meet again, Mauritius! INS Tarkash concluded a memorable port call at Port Louis, Mauritius. The harbour phase featured cross-training engagements, leadership interactions, community outreach activities and a cultural exchange commemorating Aapravasi Diwas 2026."

"On departure, the ship undertook joint EEZ surveillance with the Mauritius Coast Guard Dornier aircraft and a PASSEX with CGS Valiant," the statement added.

INS Tarkash arrived at Port Louis on October 30 during her operational deployment to the southern Indian Ocean Region.

In August, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Krishna Swaminathan was on an official visit to Mauritius, where he called on Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam, with discussions held on ways to deepen maritime security cooperation between the two friendly countries.

Admiral Swaminathan assured PM Ramgoolam of full support, assistance, cooperation and collaboration of the Indian Navy in the capability enhancement and capacity building endeavours of the Mauritius Police Force and National Coast Guard.

“Discussions during the meeting were centred on strengthening maritime security cooperation, training exchanges, information exchange mechanisms, capacity building efforts and operational linkages between the Indian Navy and the Mauritius National Coast Guard,” the Indian Navy posted on X.

During his visit, Admiral Swaminathan held a series of talks with senior officials of the Mauritian government, exploring new avenues for collaboration between the two countries.

The officials included Rampersad Sooroojebally, Commissioner of Police, Mauritius Police Force and Kan Oye Fong Weng-Poorun, Secretary for Home and Defence Affairs, Government of Mauritius.

He also met the Indian High Commissioner and discussed important facets of the ongoing maritime security cooperation between the two countries.

Sharing details of the meeting, the Indian Navy took to X and posted: "Discussions were centred on strengthening maritime security cooperation, capacity building of the Mauritius National Coast Guard, joint EEZ surveillance and expanding operational linkages between the two maritime forces."

"India and Mauritius share an enduring maritime partnership, anchored in mutual trust and a shared commitment to ensuring a secure and stable Indian Ocean Region - in line with the vision of MAHASAGAR," it added.

--IANS

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