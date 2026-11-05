INS Sahyadri joins partner nations for annual Malabar Exercise near Japan

New Delhi, Nov 5 (IANS) Indian Navy’s stealth frigate INS Sahyadri will join the navies of the US, Japan and Australia in the harbour and sea phases of Exercise Malabar 2026, the Ministry of Defence said on Thursday, a day after the ship arrived at Yokosuka Naval Base in Japan.

“MALABAR 2026 brings together the navies of India, Japan, the United States and Australia, providing an opportunity for participating maritime forces to enhance operational coordination, strengthen interoperability and exchange professional expertise through a series of engagements in harbour and at sea,” the ministry said in a statement.

The exercise will begin with a harbour phase, followed by the sea phase in which INS Sahyadri will operate alongside the participating units of the other three navies.

“The harbour phase will include professional interactions and coordinated planning, followed by the sea phase involving INS Sahyadri and participating units of the United States, Australia and Japan. These engagements will further strengthen mutual trust and cooperation while contributing to a secure and stable Indo-Pacific,” the statement said.

The frigate of the Eastern Fleet arrived at Yokosuka on Wednesday, where it was accorded a ceremonial welcome by the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF).

“The ship was accorded a warm welcome by the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF), reflecting the enduring strategic partnership and growing maritime cooperation between India and Japan. The welcome ceremony was attended by VAdm Yagi Koji, Commandant, Yokosuka District, and Shri R Madhu Sudan, Deputy Chief of Indian Mission,” the ministry said.

The indigenously built warship arrived in Japan after concluding its participation in the India-Republic of Korea Navy (IN-RoKN) bilateral exercise at Busan. Last year, the ship had also participated in Exercise Malabar, which was held from November 10 to 18, with its harbour phase in Guam.

“INS Sahyadri’s participation in MALABAR 2026 underscores the Indian Navy’s commitment to fostering maritime partnerships and advancing cooperation with like-minded navies in the region, in consonance with the vision of MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions),” the statement added.

According to the Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force (JMSDF), Malabar 2026 will take place south of the Kanto region on the main island of Honshu from November 5-12.

The JMSDF will deploy helicopter destroyer JS Ise (DDH-182), frigate JS Mogami (FFM-1), a submarine and a P-1 Maritime Patrol Aircraft for the drills, according to the JMSDF statement.

While the Indian Navy has deployed frigate INS Sahyadri (F49), Australia has deployed frigate HMAS Stuart (FFH153) and a Royal Australian Air Force P-8A Poseidon MPA.

--IANS

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