August 28, 2025 2:17 PM हिंदी

Injured Hasaranga misses out as Sri Lanka name squad for Zimbabwe T20Is

Colombo, Aug 28 (IANS) Sri Lanka have named a squad for the T20I series against Zimbabwe, with key all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga missing out on the 17-member squad for the upcoming three-match series in Harare. 

Hasaranga hurt his hamstring during a T20I series against Bangladesh in July and was also ruled out of the upcoming two-match ODI series with Zimbabwe. Sri Lanka are touring Zimbabwe for two ODIs and three T20Is, starting with the first ODI on Friday in Harare.

Hasaranga's omission leaves his participation in the Asia Cup in doubt, given the 28-year-old hasn't featured at any level since that T20I contest against Bangladesh at the start of July.

With Hasaranga sidelined, Sri Lanka looked to the likes of Maheesh Theekshana and Dunith Wellalage to fill space in their spin department.

After being overlooked for the ODIs, speedster Matheesha Pathirana have been named in the T20I setup. The likes of Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Kamindu Mendis and Dasun Shanaka bring plenty of experience to the squad, led by experienced all-rounder Charith Asalanka.

The Asalanka-led side is returning to ODI action on the back of a 2-1 series win against Bangladesh last month at home. Sri Lanka last toured Zimbabwe for a white-ball series in November 2008.

After this, the side will take part in the Asia Cup, to be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from September 9-28.

Sri Lanka T20I squad: Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Kamil Mishara, Vishen Halambage, Dasun Shanaka, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushan Hemantha, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana.

Series schedule:

First ODI - August 29, Harare

Second ODI - August 31, Harare

First T20I - September 3, Harare

Second T20I - September 6, Harare

Third T20I - September 7, Harare

--IANS

bc/ab

