Infosys posts flat PAT at Rs 7,823 crore, trims FY27 revenue growth guidance

New Delhi, Oct 23 (IANS) IT major Infosys on Friday posted a flat sequential growth in net profit at Rs 7,823 crore for Q2 FY27 against Rs 7,769 crore in the previous quarter with reducing FY27 revenue growth guidance to between 1 per cent and 2 per cent.

The Bengaluru-headquartered IT firm’s revenue from operations increased 2.14 per cent quarter-on-quarter to Rs 49,244 crore in Q2 FY27.

On a year-on-year basis, net profit rose 6.2 per cent from Rs 7,364 crore, while revenue increased 11 per cent from Rs 44,490 crore in Q2 FY26.

The growth was driven by demand pick-up from energy and utility clients and higher spending by businesses on artificial intelligence services.

In terms of guidance, the firm has pegged revenue growth at 1 per cent to 2 per cent in constant currency for FY27, against 1.5 per cent to 3 per cent earlier.

The guidance for operating margin is 20 per cent to 22 per cent, according to the IT company.

Apart from earnings, the company declared an interim dividend of Rs 26 per share, with November 3, 2026, as the record date and November 11, 2026, as the payout date.

“We had strong large deals of $5.2 billion, including a mega deal of over $2 billion, reinforcing our position as a trusted partner in the marketplace when clients embark on large and complex transformation programs. Our AI revenue was at 10.5 per cent and grew 29 per cent quarter-on-quarter,” said CEO and MD Salil Parekh.

“As enterprises move to AI adoption at scale, the strong growth in AI revenues is a recognition of our differentiated market positioning and client confidence. We are advising some of the largest global enterprises on their AI strategy and continue to invest in deep domain and technology capabilities,” he added.

On the employee front, the company's total headcount stood at 332,542 as of September 30 — a jump of 1.36 per cent from 328,062 in the previous quarter and 0.16 per cent from 331,991 a year ago.

In addition, voluntary attrition on a last twelve months basis eased to 12.7 per cent from 13 per cent in Q1 FY27 and 14.3 per cent a year ago.

Women employees constituted 39.8 per cent of the workforce, marginally up from 39.6 per cent last quarter and 39.5 per cent a year ago, according to the company’s exchange filing.

Shares of Infosys on Friday settled flat at Rs 1,154.50 on the BSE.

--IANS

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