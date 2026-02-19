Infosys’ Nandan Nilekani urges efforts to urgently start meaningful AI use cases to avoid backlash

New Delhi, Feb 19 (IANS) At the India AI Impact Summit, Co‑founder of Infosys Nandan Nilekani on Thursday urged stakeholders to work urgently to demonstrate meaningful uses of artificial intelligence and ensure its responsible diffusion, warning that failure to do so could cause a backlash.

Nilekani said AI development is currently seeing both a “race to the top and a race to the bottom,” adding that the latter is faster. “All of us, who have a stake in AI being useful to humanity, have to accelerate and redouble our efforts to make the diffusion happen. Otherwise, the consequences are going to be very difficult. There is going to be a backlash,” he said.

He warned that if AI only succeeded in creating deep fakes or higher power bill costs, a public backlash could ensue. “The resentment of the blue-collar workers led to the train wreck of globalisation. The resentment of the white-collar workers is going to lead to the train wreck of AI,” Nilekani said.

Nilekani argued that efforts should revolve around practical problems of users such as expanding access to health care for a billion people.

"Technology is just one piece of the puzzle. It's about institutions. It's about trust building. It's about negotiations. It's about guardrails, working with different stakeholders and making them go towards a common vision. Diffusion is difficult,” Nilekani said.

Pointing to India’s success with large‑scale diffusion of digital technologies, citing examples such as UPI and Aadhaar, Nilekani said the country is well placed to "lead the way."

"We can build a pathway, or multiple pathways, to that goal, and that will show the world," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday arrived at AI India Summit to greet and welcome world leaders to the event. The gathering will attract over 500 global AI leaders, including 100 CEOs and founders, 150 academicians and researchers, and 400 CTOs, VPs, and philanthropists. Government participation includes more than 20 heads of state and government, along with around 60 ministers and vice ministers, fostering unprecedented dialogue on AI's transformative potential.

—IANS

aar/