Industrial growth, environmental protection vital for developed India: Minister

New Delhi, Nov 14 (IANS) Union Minister of Textiles Giriraj Singh said coordination between industrial development and environmental protection is the foundation for building a developed India -- during a visit to Welspun World's manufacturing complex in Anjar, Gujarat -- according to an official statement released on Saturday.

Singh reviewed the entire production process, from spinning to the manufacture of towels and bedsheets, and expressed satisfaction with the integrated value chain, advanced production technologies and globally benchmarked manufacturing facilities housed within a single campus.

The minister also said that India’s textile industry is strengthening its global identity while setting new benchmarks for development by adopting sustainable and environmentally friendly manufacturing processes.

Singh appreciated Welspun’s commitment to green manufacturing, water recycling and the conservation of natural resources in an arid region like Kutch. He said the facility exemplifies the concept of "a manufacturing facility in a garden" and demonstrates how industrial growth and environmental protection can progress hand-in-hand.

Giriraj Singh also planted a sapling on the premises and conveyed the message of environmental protection, conservation of natural resources and building a green future. Trees are an invaluable heritage of our planet, making their protection and preservation the collective responsibility of citizens, he said.

Every section of society should play an active role in protecting nature, the minister added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a Developed India can only be realised through environmental balance, sustainable manufacturing and the judicious use of natural resources alongside modern industrial development, he added.

The Welspun complex presents an inspiring example of effective coordination between industry, innovation and environmental responsibility, the minister noted.

India's cumulative textile exports during April–August 2026 reached Rs 1.43 lakh crore, registering growth of 10.3 per cent over the corresponding period of the previous year.

—IANS

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