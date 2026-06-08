Indonesia is a key pillar of India’s Act East Policy: MEA

New Delhi, June 7 (IANS) Indonesia is a key pillar of India’s Act East Policy, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said as the Southeast Asian nation's Foreign Minister Sugiono held talks with External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar.

The two ministers also co-chaired the 8th India–Indonesia Joint Commission Meeting (JCM).

According to the MEA, "the two Ministers reviewed the full spectrum of bilateral relations under the India–Indonesia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and discussed avenues for further strengthening cooperation in political, defence and security, maritime, trade and investment, pharma and healthcare, digital, energy, connectivity, space, education, consular and culture domains, and people-to-people exchanges".

Renewed impetus to the bilateral relationship was provided by the discussions between Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, including during the former’s state visit to India in January 2025, it added.

The two sides exchanged views on regional and global developments of mutual interest and reaffirmed their commitment to closer cooperation and coordination in regional and multilateral fora.

They also welcomed the upward and growing trajectory of bilateral relations and agreed to convene the next Joint Commission Meeting at a mutually convenient date in the near future.

“Indonesia is a key pillar of India’s Act East Policy. Rooted in deep civilisational linkages, the India–Indonesia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership continues to grow from strength to strength across established and new areas of cooperation," the MEA stressed.

Earlier in the day, Sugiono stated that he looked forward to Prime Minister Modi's upcoming visit to Indonesia.

"Delighted to co-chair the 8th Indonesia–India Joint Commission Meeting with Dr S Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister of India in New Delhi. We discussed key priorities under the Indonesia–India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, from trade and maritime security to digital connectivity, infrastructure, health and people-to-people ties,"he posted on X.

"Looking forward to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming visit to Jakarta. The visit will be an important opportunity to further deepen our cooperation and deliver tangible benefits for our peoples," he added.

--IANS

ksk/vd