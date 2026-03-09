March 09, 2026 10:54 PM हिंदी

IndiGo's London-Mumbai flight disrupted by Middle East tensions, to operate on March 10

New Delhi, March 9 (IANS) An IndiGo flight operating from London to Mumbai that could not complete its journey on March 8 due to ongoing disruptions linked to the conflict in the Middle East will now operate on March 10 after mandatory crew rest.

The sources familiar with the matter said arrangements are being made for passengers affected by the disruption.

Hotel accommodation and visas are being arranged to assist travellers during the delay.

The development comes as several international flights have been impacted by evolving airspace restrictions in parts of the Middle East amid the ongoing conflict involving Iran, Israel and the United States.

Earlier, an IndiGo aircraft bound for Manchester from New Delhi had to return to its origin after spending nearly seven hours in the air due to sudden airspace restrictions in the region.

According to the airline, flight 6E033, which was operating between Delhi and Manchester, turned back because of last-minute airspace restrictions linked to the evolving situation in West Asia.

The airline said some of its flights may take longer routes or face diversions as the situation continues to change.

It added that the safety and security of passengers, crew and aircraft remain its top priority.

Flight tracking platform Flightradar24 had earlier flagged the incident on social media, sharing tracking data that showed the aircraft reversing course and heading back towards India.

The platform also reported that the aircraft made a U-turn near the border between Ethiopia and Eritrea before returning to Delhi.

The disruption also weighed on investor sentiment. Shares of InterGlobe Aviation, the parent company of IndiGo, ended around 4 per cent lower at Rs 4,236 on the BSE on Monday. The stock had earlier fallen as much as 8.37 per cent during the session.

Analysts said aviation stocks are facing pressure as crude oil prices have surged amid the conflict.

Oil prices briefly moved close to $110 per barrel after several major producers reduced output and shipping through the Strait of Hormuz was disrupted due to the tensions.

--IANS

pk

