IndiGo crisis: Civil Aviation Minister says minimising inconvenience for passengers, assures strict action (IANS Interview)

New Delhi, Dec 7 (IANS) Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu stated on Sunday that measures have been implemented to prevent further issues for passengers amid the ongoing crisis of cancellations and delays with IndiGo.

He also mentioned that any necessary strict action against the airline will be taken following an investigation. Furthermore, the Ministry has set a nationwide limit on domestic airfares to address the significant and abrupt rise in ticket prices following major disruptions at IndiGo.

In an exclusive interview with IANS, Naidu stated that IndiGo must process all refunds by 8 p.m. on Sunday, and within the next 48 hours, the baggage claim requests should also be addressed.

The following are the excerpts from the interview:

IANS: The cancellations and flight disruptions at IndiGo are ongoing, causing passengers to face challenges. When will this issue be resolved? What measures has the Ministry taken?

Ram Mohan Naidu: We have been working on this issue continuously for the past three days, coordinating with IndiGo, airport operators, and all other stakeholders. Our focus has been to minimise inconvenience for passengers at airports and those looking to travel.

I can say that today, operations at all airports have largely returned to normal. You can see for yourself that things are back to normal, although IndiGo has temporarily curtailed some of its operations. We also instructed them to normalise the operations as soon as possible.

We also don't want the air fares to increase. We have released an advisory regarding the charges, which should be based on the distance. We have issued strict directions regarding this.

The Ministry has issued strict orders regarding issues related to baggage claims and refunds. We have instructed IndiGo to process all refunds by 8 p.m. on Sunday.

All baggage claim requests must be addressed within 48 hours. Our primary focus is on the passengers, and we are working diligently to ensure they experience no difficulties.

IANS: What actions will be taken against IndiGo? According to the passengers, the airline has broken their trust. How do you see this?

Ram Mohan Naidu: We are conducting a thorough investigation into Indigo. We will take whatever steps are necessary with utmost caution. The Ministry has also formed a four-member team for this.

IANS: Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi has said that you are using a monopoly model in airlines and not allowing fair competition. What is your take on this?

Ram Mohan Naidu: He should understand that this issue should not be politicised; it concerns the people. As far as the monopoly is concerned, the aviation industry benefits when there is maximum competition. We encourage competition and invite more people to enter the aviation industry, which is currently in high demand.

