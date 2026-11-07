India's youth contributing to its rise on global platform: BJP chief Nitin Nabin (IANS Interview)

New Delhi, Nov 7 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Nitin Nabin on Saturday credited India's youth for the country's progress on the global stage, across various fields.

In an exclusive interaction with IANS, the BJP Chief spoke on a range of issues, including upcoming Assembly polls in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi completing 25 years in governance and accused the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi of being used as an instrument to destabilise the country.

Excerpts from the interview are as follows:

IANS: You are the youngest BJP Chief. What is your message for India's youth?

Nitin Nabin: India's youth are its vital strength. Today, we are the country with the largest young population in the world.

Earlier, people worked under five-year plans. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, NITI Aayog has developed a 25-year roadmap for the country, in which we view the youth as the biggest strength of the country because it is through their hard work and commitment that India will achieve its vision of 'Viksit Bharat by 2047'.

Therefore, I would urge the youth to give their best in whichever roles they are in, not only in politics but whatever work they are doing in the society. Prime Minister Modi is standing with the youth.

Earlier the youth were job seekers but today, more than two lakh of startups are a proof that the youngsters are turning into job givers.

Today, if India is progressing on the global stage, its work is being performed by the youth whether in the field of research, AI or sports. Our youth are excelling in every field and PM Modi is creating new opportunities for them.

IANS: Prime Minister Modi has completed 25 years in governance. How significant an achievement is this, and how do you view his contributions?

Nitin Nabin: I consider these 25 years a period of service, dedication, and 'tapasya' (hard work). He has devoted 25 years of his life to serving the nation, society, and bringing change to the lives of the poor.

During his tenure as the Gujarat CM, PM Modi presented a model of development before the country, as 'Vibrant Gujarat'.

Over the past 12 years, the country has seen major changes under Prime Minister Modi's leadership. One of his biggest achievements is that around 25 crore people have come out of poverty.

Earlier, people used to talk about anti-incumbency but PM Modi proved what pro-incumbency looks like. If governments work for the welfare of the people, they do give (the party) chance again. Our (BJP) government, under PM Modi, has worked to ensure that developmental benefits reach till the last person.

Therefore, we have witnessed a development and governance-based politics under PM Modi. Especially the nation's security and its self-respect has reached new heights.

Earlier our soldiers were beheaded but now under PM Modi's leadership no one can dare raise eyes towards India.

Also, earlier we were counted among 'Fragile Five' economies but today we are counted among the top five economies of the world. There has been transformation in people's lives as PM Modi has ensured that every money meant for the people reaches the rightful beneficiaries.

IANS: How do you view the contribution of the RSS?

Nitin Nabin: We are fortunate that not one but two RSS swayamsevaks became Prime Ministers of India. Atal Bihari Vajpayee made the world recognise India's strength, and today, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, discussions around India's development, influence, and capabilities are taking place globally.

I believe the RSS provided the BJP with its ideological foundation and message, on which the party has grown into a large organisation today. It also created many other institutions that are serving the nation in different fields. We consider it our privilege to be associated with the RSS as swayamsevaks.

The RSS ideology provides direction to the youth and to every section of the society.

IANS: Elections are approaching in Punjab. How do you view the situation there? There is also talk of the BJP and the Akali Dal coming together.

Nitin Nabin: Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) governments have worked to rob people, have kept them in illusion and pushed youth into drug abuse. Even women feel unsafe in the state.

We are working to strengthen border security, but within the state, law and order has deteriorated significantly. The Punjab Chief Minister (Bhagwant Mann) is running a government that, in my view, lacks accountability and sensitivity towards the people.

I believe the failures of the AAP government and the Congress have created an opportunity for the BJP.

As far as an alliance with the Shiromani Akali Dal is concerned, a decision will be taken at the appropriate time. Right now, we are preparing for all 117 Assembly seats in Punjab ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls.

IANS: How do you compare the situation in West Bengal to what is was before the BJP coming to power?

Nitin Nabin: It feels as if people had been confined for a long time, as though their thinking and their lives had been restricted, and they were unable to make their own decisions or move forward in an open environment. When I visited recently, I saw such enthusiasm among the people that it seemed as if they had finally received what they had been waiting for. After nearly 50 years, people feel they have a (BJP) government they can call their own.

During a recent padyatra, people came out of every house and shop. They were not only greeting us but also raising slogans of 'Jai Shri Ram' and expressing happiness over the BJP government being in power in Kolkata and West Bengal.

We also witnessed a tragic incident during this year's Durga Puja in which 19 people lost their lives due to the collapse of a structure. Despite that tragedy, the manner in which Dussehra was celebrated this year was remarkably well.

I believe the Bharatiya Janata Party will succeed in restoring West Bengal's traditional cultural heritage and values, and we are moving in that direction.

IANS: The Samajwadi Party and the Congress are forming an alliance in Uttar Pradesh. Do you consider this alliance a threat?

Nitin Nabin: Such alliances have been formed earlier as well but people don't have faith on such 'jugalbandi' (alliance). Public knows that these two so-called 'Yuvraj' (princes) only think about themselves and their family and are not at all concerned about the people of Uttar Pradesh.

When they (Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav) had got opportunities in the past, even then they only thought about themselves. The state's youth, farmers, women and labourers, every section knows these people only serve to fulfill the interests of their family.

IANS: Akhilesh Yadav claims that an injustice is being committed against Azam Khan and that the Uttar Pradesh government is targeting him. What is your take on this?

Nitin Nabin: These are the same people who gave Uttar Pradesh the identity of 'One District, One Mafia'. (During the Samajwadi Party government) every district had a strongman, and they used these figures to gain and maintain power.

After the formation of BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath imposed law-and-order and those who operated from the corridors of power for years were sent to their rightful place, which is the jail.

Akhilesh Yadav still stands with such people because of his vote-bank politics. He continues to support and protect them.

"We are now progressing towards 'Uttam Pradesh'. Now here we talk about 'one district, one product' rather than 'one district one mafia'," the BJP chief said.

IANS: You have just returned from Gorakhpur; what kind of feedback are you getting from Uttar Pradesh?

Nitin Nabin: People have placed their trust on the Bharatiya Janata Party in every district of Uttar Pradesh.

With Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath effectively implementing Central government schemes and taking law and order in the state to a new level, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, people have developed confidence in the double-engine government.

The government has earned the trust of the people, and that trust is clearly visible across Uttar Pradesh. That is why we can see their support on the ground whenever we (BJP) go among the public

IANS: What are your thoughts on the way Rahul Gandhi is protesting against the Union government?

Nitin Nabin: You saw how a Congress Minister said that Rahul Gandhi has complete control over the remote button and that, whenever he wants, 40 lakh people are ready to create anarchy in the country. I believe this clearly confirms what we have been saying from the beginning: that Rahul Gandhi is being used as a toolkit to destabilise the country and create anarchy. Now that Congress leaders themselves are saying this, our claims have been clearly vindicated.

Rahul Gandhi does not have a clue that our country is a lot different from other nations. The democratic roots of this nation are strong. If people with such nefarious mindsets, or those who have become instruments of foreign toolkits, think that they can destabilise India or spread chaos, they are mistaken.

The democracy of this nation knows how to respond to individuals with such anarchic and Naxalite-leaning mindsets. Rahul Gandhi might have tried to spread anarchy, but this country will give a fitting response to it.

IANS: You have frequently used the term 'foreign toolkit'—what does this refer to? Could you elaborate on this?

Nitin Nabin: Every democracy has its own characteristics and features. He (Rahul Gandhi) is the Leader of Opposition; he should come to Parliament and maintain parliamentary traditions. If they are coming out on the streets, they should do it in a proper way to protest.

The BJP has also carried out agitations on the streets and fought battles inside Parliament. Our history is one of struggle. But Rahul Gandhi has not come up through struggle. He believes political power should remain within his (Gandhi) family. He has started treating India's democracy as his family's rule, and the people of the country can see that.

When I spoke about a toolkit, I meant that they (Congress) want to create anarchy in the country. After being rejected by the public and losing elections in state after state, they have started questioning Constitutional institutions.

The voter roll revision used to be carried out during their (Congress) tenure also, but questions were not raised back then. Why does Rahul Gandhi have a problem with removing non-existent voters? Does he not want that?

It appears that the intention is to put constitutional institutions in the dock. But the people of the country are watching, and they will not allow such a toolkit to succeed.

IANS: Rahul Gandhi has challenged the Prime Minister to an open debate on social media, yet you allege that he avoids debates in Parliament. What is your opinion on this?

Nitin Nabin: Rahul Gandhi only thinks ahead by copying others. Rahul ji, it takes 25 years of dedicated public service and hard work to earn that position. It does not happen overnight.

I doubt whether you have even laid a single foundation stone for development in the constituency you represent...Tell us one achievement that can be credited to your name. Today, you have become Leader of Opposition because of the numbers your party (Congress) has secured. If you want to question PM Narendra Modi, Parliament has given you the platform to do so. Come to the House and ask your questions.

Every BJP worker can respond to each of your allegations. There is no need for our leader to come forward for that. But if you raise these issues on the floor of Parliament, every one of your questions will be answered properly,

IANS: Do you see any conspiracy to orchestrate a 'regime change' against an elected government through mob-driven tactics?

Nitin Nabin: There are some people who want to gather groups and create a mob-driven system, taking inspiration from developments in other countries and trying to replicate them here. But their intentions will never succeed.

I have always maintained that the youth of this nation stand with development; they are deeply rooted in the country's cultural values and remain fully committed to the nation's security and its cultural heritage. If anyone thinks they can mislead the youth by steering them in the wrong direction, they are mistaken; that will never happen.

How can those who align themselves with the 'tukde-tukde gang' claim to be about 'uniting' the country, and expect the youth to stand with them? Furthermore, can those who run the 'Rajiv Gandhi Foundation' -- an organisation sustained by foreign funding and donations -- ever hope to shape the political narrative of this nation? It is simply impossible.

IANS: There are reports suggesting that C.Joseph Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) in Tamil Nadu is deeply frustrated with the Congress. How does the BJP view this?

Nitin Nabin: Congress has repeatedly weakened or sidelined its alliance partners. Even after contesting elections in alliance with the DMK, it did not wait long after the results to distance itself from its ally. It pushed the DMK aside in order to retain power.

In my view, power is everything for Congress. It is willing to cross any line to secure it. It is now doing the same with TVK.

Congress believes it can keep TVK under its control while retaining the real levers of power for itself...The TVK government has been elected by the people, and the mandate solely belongs to the party.

--IANS

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