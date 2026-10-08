India firmly on track to cross 100 GW of wind capacity by 2030: Pralhad Joshi

Chennai, Oct 8 (IANS) Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy, Pralhad Joshi, said on Thursday that with 59.20 GW of installed capacity (as of September 30, 2026), India is firmly on track to cross 100 GW of wind capacity by 2030, laying a strong foundation for global leadership in wind energy production and exports.

Inaugurating the 8th edition of 'Windergy India 2026' here, the minister highlighted the immense potential of wind energy in the country and the vast opportunities it offers.

He said that “India’s wind energy sector has demonstrated strong momentum, with the highest-ever annual installation of 6.05 GW achieved in FY2026. We are confident that annual wind energy installations will surpass this record in FY2027, marking another important milestone in India’s wind energy journey".

"This continued growth will strengthen the foundation for achieving our national ambition of 100 GW of installed wind energy capacity by 2030 and further accelerate the development of India’s wind energy sector. With a strong project pipeline and a supportive policy framework, India is well-placed to build on this momentum and achieve the scale required for the next phase of wind energy growth," the minister added.

Senior officials from the Government of India and several state governments, representatives of wind energy associations, and industry leaders were also present on the occasion.

'Windergy India 2026' brings together the global wind energy ecosystem on a common platform, featuring participation from around 400 exhibitors representing more than 20 countries, 500 delegates and dedicated country pavilions from Denmark, Germany and Spain.

Tamil Nadu Energy Minister, C.T.R. Nirmal Kumar, underscored the state's pivotal role in wind energy development and the proactive steps taken to promote new initiatives, such as the state repowering policy.

Representatives from various state governments were felicitated for their exceptional leadership in advancing wind energy development through land facilitation, timely clearances, and the resolution of Right-of-Way (RoW) issues.

Key international and domestic agreements, including the IWTMA-BWE Global MoU, the IWTMA-PTB LoI, and the IWTMA-OECD collaboration, were announced to drive technological advancement in the Indian wind sector. Additionally, reports titled “Energy Transition in Tamil Nadu” and “Reimagining Contractual Mechanism for Indian Wind Sector” were released during the inaugural ceremony.

Participants were encouraged to utilise 'Windergy India 2026' as a dynamic platform for meaningful collaboration, technology exchange, and new partnerships. The scale of India’s wind energy ambition requires the collective efforts of the government, industry, academia, research institutions, and international partners.

--IANS

sps/na