India's standing in world has increased significantly: Norwegian diplomat Solheim on PM Modi’s leadership

New Delhi, June 19 (IANS) As Prime Minister Narendra Modi completed 12 years of tenure, Erik Solheim, Norwegian diplomat and former Minister of Climate and Environment of Norway, said that it has been a remarkable period during which India's standing in the world has increased significantly.

"I think it has been a remarkable period during which India's standing in the world has increased a lot. India is now much more at the centre stage of global events, and it has been a time of rapid economic growth as well as green leadership. The Prime Minister is leading an India that is going green at a very rapid pace...," the former diplomat told IANS on the sidelines of the second Foundation Day of the Chintan Research Foundation.

Talking about India playing an important role in the geopolitical situation, Solheim said, "There is no future of the planet where India will not play a much more important role. The Indian economy is growing and is expected to quadruple by 2050. India is the world's most populous nation and brings with it a rich culture and a civilisational legacy. So, for sure, India will play a much, much bigger role in global affairs than it did in the 20th century."

He also emphasised India’s approach by saying, "I think India can play a role in many different ways, it's a peaceful nation. The peace is in the DNA... What a lesson for other nations in the world to replicate 'Operation Sindoor'. India has not been in a war with any nation except Pakistan for the last many decades. India is also a green leader, and India is making a very important contribution..."

The Norwegian diplomat also noted the achievements of Chintan Research Foundation by saying, "absolutely remarkable what the Chintan Research Foundation has achieved in just one year, becoming a centre for so many meaningful debates, bringing people together for dialogue, publishing newspaper articles, and much more. I am sure the future will bring even more good news."

--IANS

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