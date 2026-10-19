India's semiconductor future taking shape with 12 approved projects, Rs 1.64 lakh crore investment: Amitabh Kant

New Delhi, Oct 19 (IANS) India's semiconductor ecosystem is steadily taking shape with 12 approved projects across six states, backed by more than Rs 1.64 lakh crore in committed investments, former NITI Aayog CEO and G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant said on Monday.

Sharing a graphic titled "The New Semiconductor Map of India" on social media platform X, Kant said the country's semiconductor future is taking shape through a growing network of fabrication, packaging, testing, and advanced technology facilities.

"6 states and 12 approved projects, backed by Rs 1.64 lakh crore+ in committed investments. India’s semiconductor future is taking shape!" he stated.

Gujarat has emerged as the biggest hub for semiconductor investments. The state hosts six approved projects, including the Tata-PSMC semiconductor fabrication plant at Dholera with an investment of Rs 91,526 crore and a planned capacity of more than 50,000 wafers per month.

Other major projects in the state include Micron Technology's DRAM and NAND assembly and test facility at Sanand with an investment of Rs 22,516 crore, and the CG Power-Renesas-Stars semiconductor OSAT facility involving Rs 7,584 crore of investment.

The state is also home to facilities being developed by Kaynes Semicon, Crystal Matrix, and Suchi Semicon, covering semiconductor packaging, compound semiconductors, mini-LED technologies, and discrete semiconductor manufacturing.

In Assam, Tata Semiconductor Assembly and Test is setting up an OSAT and packaging facility involving an investment of Rs 27,120 crore with a proposed capacity of around 48 million units per day.

Odisha has secured two projects. SiCSem is developing a silicon carbide fabrication and packaging facility with an investment of Rs 2,066 crore, while 3D Glass Solutions is establishing an advanced packaging and 3D integration project with an investment of Rs 1,943 crore.

Andhra Pradesh is hosting an Advanced System in Package (ASIP) facility focused on system-in-package technologies with an investment of about Rs 480 crore and a proposed capacity of nearly 96 million units annually.

Punjab is also part of the emerging semiconductor ecosystem, with CDIL setting up a power semiconductor project involving an investment of Rs 117 crore.

--IANS

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