India’s rising tennis star Srishti Kiran prepares to shine on US junior circuit.

Bengaluru, Oct 13 (IANS) At just 13, Srishti Kiran is already being hailed as one of India’s brightest young tennis prospects. And she is getting ready to display her skills abroad -- in the competitive US junior circuit.

Ranked No. 16 in the country in the U-14 Girls category, the Bengaluru-born player has been steadily climbing the junior circuit and is now preparing for one of the biggest tests of her budding career, a series of tournaments in the United States, including the prestigious Junior Orange Bowl in Florida this December.

Srishti played a key role in helping India clinch its first-ever Asian Tennis Federation (ATF) U-12 Girls’ Team Championship crown in 2023, where she remained unbeaten. Her performance on the Asian circuit soon caught wider attention, and she was scouted to train at the prestigious RPS Academy in Florida under the mentorship of world-renowned coach Gabe Jaramillo, after being spotted at the Asian Tennis Federation’s Orange Ball program.

The move is giving her world-class exposure, but has also demanded sacrifices at a young age. “The most challenging part has been staying away from home, missing my mom and Bengaluru. I just cope by calling her whenever I can. But I really miss the food, the people, the weather, of course,” she shared.

Despite these challenges, she embraced the sacrifices as part of her pursuit of excellence. “Without sacrifices, you cannot become a good player,” she affirmed.

Srishti, the youngest to win back-to-back All India Tennis Association (AITA) U-10 Championships, began her journey into tennis at the Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association (KSLTA), Bengaluru, when she was just four and a half years old. She fondly remembers stepping onto the court with a racket almost as big as herself.

“My earliest memory at KSLTA was coming for my first tennis class. I was shorter than the net, holding a racket, but I loved it right away,” she recalled.

Over the years, KSLTA has played an instrumental role in nurturing her talent, providing not just training but also an environment where she felt constantly supported. “KSLTA has supported me a lot, especially Sunil Yajaman sir (Jt. Secretary, KSLTA). And everybody here has supported me in some way or another. It really felt like home,” she expressed.

Her resilience was evident in her recent performance at the KSLTA-ITF Juniors at SM Krishna Stadium, where she reached the quarterfinals, a performance that highlighted her growing prowess.

She proudly donned India’s colours internationally at the age of 10. Srishti credited her steady progress to the enduring support from her parents, the guidance of her coaches and mentors, both in India and abroad. Among the many lessons she received, one stood out: her coach Gabe’s constant reminder, “No matter what condition you are in, stay focused and give it your all.” With utmost gratitude, she added, “I would like to thank all my coaches for helping and motivating me along the way. They believed that I could, and that belief pushes me forward.”

Srishti also drew inspiration from American tennis star Coco Gauff, admiring the similarities in their playing styles, “From the way she hits to the way she moves, my game really matched with hers. I really admire and learn from her,” she said.

Looking ahead, her immediate goals are to perform strongly at the upcoming Junior Orange Bowl and the IMG Academy International Tennis Championships in Florida later this year.

Her long-term goals are firmly defined: “In 10 years, I aim to be World No. 1, winning an Olympic medal and lifting a Grand Slam for my country is my ultimate vision,” she expressed.

