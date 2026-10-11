India’s pulse imports dip 31 per cent as Aatmanirbharta mission fuels production

New Delhi, Oct 11 (IANS) India's total pulse production rose to 274.09 lakh tonnes in 2025-26 from 256.83 lakh tonnes in 2024-25, driven by the 'Mission for Aatmanirbharta', which has also resulted in a sharp decline in imports of the protein-rich staple during this period, according to an official factsheet issued on Sunday.

India’s pulse imports declined by a significant 31.52 per cent, from Rs 46,427.60 crore in 2024-25 to Rs 31,793.59 crore in 2025-26. Exports, on the other hand, shot up by a double-digit rate -- 13.4 per cent -- from $855 million in 2024-25 to $969.53 million in 2025-26. The total export volume reached a total volume of 10.01 lakh tonnes during 2025–26. The major export destinations included China, the UAE, Bangladesh, the USA, and Sri Lanka.

The country’s pulse cultivation area expanded significantly from 277.20 lakh hectares in 2024-25 to 286.46 lakh hectares in 2025-26 under the steps taken under the new scheme announced on October 11 last year.

The scheme, which completes a year after coming into effect, has also led to a rise in national pulse productivity, with the overall yield going up from 926 kg per hectare in 2024-25 to 957 kg per hectare in 2025-26.

Under the Mission for Aatmanirbharta in Pulses, launched with an outlay of Rs 11,440 crore, production is expected to reach nearly 350 lakh tonnes, with yield rising to 1,130 kg per hectare by 2030-31.

Key strategic measures driving these targets include a focus on enhancing production of tur, urad, and masoor, and the promotion of climate-resilient seeds and improved seed quality. Distribution of 87.5 lakh free seed kits and 126 lakh quintals of certified seeds over six years.

The scheme is being implemented through a cluster-based approach covering 489 districts to intensify production. Assured procurement at MSP of tur, urad, and masoor via the NCCF and the NAFED from willing and registered farmers is also taking place under the scheme.

The major regions of pulse cultivation in the country are Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Odisha, and West Bengal.

India is the world's largest producer of pulses. Pulses contain 20-25 per cent protein, more than double that of wheat and nearly three times that of rice. Pulses contribute significantly to India's agricultural exports and remain a vital part of Indian diets, ensuring nutritional security.

--IANS

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