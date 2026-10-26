India's proposal to end Russia-Ukraine conflict designed to protect energy infrastructure, secure Black Sea shipping

New Delhi, Oct 26 (IANS) Amid the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia, India has presented what Kyiv has said is the most comprehensive proposal currently on the table for a limited ceasefire between both neighbours. The proposal presented by India goes beyond narrower plans previously presented by Egypt, the United States and Turkey.

"According to reports, India has proposed a three-part framework that would halt attacks on energy infrastructure, safeguard the flow of grain and energy through Black Sea ports, and end strikes on commercial shipping. The initiative was reportedly discussed with Ukrainian officials during External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar’s visit to Kyiv. Ukraine has responded positively," a report in 'The Asian Independent' stated.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has said that India's proposal is the broadest among four proposals which are currently being considered, indicating Kyiv's willingness to explore energy and Black Sea truce. It is still unknown whether the proposal presented by India will gain traction. However, the Kremlin has welcomed India's diplomatic engagement but insists that any settlement must lead to what Russia calls a "sustainable and just peace" instead of a temporary ceasefire, according to the report.

Russian officials have stressed that a truce would only give Ukraine time to regroup and rearm. However, India's calculus extends beyond the battlefield as the conflict has caused instability for global energy markets, food supplies and maritime trade. The Black Sea is one of the world's most important routes for grain exports, and attacks on energy infrastructure continue to impact commodity markets. These disruptions carry economic costs for India as it is one of the world's fastest-growing major economies, according to the report.

India's proposal seeks to address energy security, maritime safety, food supply chains and global economic stability together. It also allows India to strengthen its credentials as an emerging diplomatic power capable of maintaining dialogue with Russia and Ukraine. However, the hindrance remains unchanged as both Russia and Ukraine do not believe they have achieved their strategic objectives and consider military pressure important for improving their negotiating position, the report in 'The Asian Independent' detailed.

"That reality makes any ceasefire difficult to achieve, however pragmatic the proposal may be. Nevertheless, India’s initiative highlights a growing international consensus: even a limited truce protecting energy infrastructure, ports and commercial shipping could deliver significant economic benefits well beyond the battlefield. The question is whether Moscow and Kyiv are prepared to prioritise those benefits over their military ambitions. Until then, New Delhi’s diplomatic gamble remains one of the most ambitious peace efforts currently under discussion," it stated.

EAM Jaishankar was on an official visit to Kyiv in September, where he met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Foreign Minister Sybiha.

During his meeting with Sybiha, EAM Jaishankar reiterated India's stance that the conflict cannot be resolved on the battlefield and that solutions require dialogue and diplomacy. Sybiha briefed EAM Jaishankar on the recent developments in the ongoing conflict and peace negotiations.

"A pleasure to meet with FM Andrii Sybiha of Ukraine here in Kyiv. Thank him and his team for the hospitality extended. Was updated on the recent developments in the ongoing conflict and peace negotiations. Conveyed the need to ensure the safety and security of commercial shipping and seafarers. Also discussed ways to further strengthen our bilateral relationship, including in the fields of education, health, agriculture, digital, innovation, diplomatic training and development cooperation," EAM Jaishankar wrote on X.

EAM Jaishankar also called on President Volodymyr Zelensky, discussing with him not only ways to enhance India-Ukraine bilateral ties but also the approaches to end the ongoing conflict in the region.

"Held a meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of India, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar. We discussed important issues. We are grateful to India for its desire to end this unjust war — the war of Russia against Ukraine. This time must certainly not be a time of war. Peace is needed. This is India's clear position," Zelensky posted on X.

--IANS

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