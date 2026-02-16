February 16, 2026 11:13 PM हिंदी

India’s progress in AI will contribute to global advancement: PM Modi

India’s progress in AI will contribute to global advancement: PM Modi

New Delhi, Feb 16 (IANS) India’s progress in AI will not only shape transformative solutions for the nation but also contribute to global advancement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday, as he inaugurated the 'India AI Impact Expo 2026' at Bharat Mandapam here.

PM Modi said that being here among innovators, researchers and tech enthusiasts gives a glimpse of the extraordinary potential of AI, Indian talent and innovation.

"Together, we will shape solutions not just for India but for the world," the Prime Minister added.

The Expo is being held with India AI Impact Summit, the first global AI gathering to be hosted in the Global South, and is witnessing unprecedented participation, with over 20 heads of state, 60 ministers, and 500 global AI leaders.

Bringing together policymakers, technology companies, innovators, academia, and industry leaders, the Summit seeks to translate global AI deliberations into actionable development outcomes under the IndiaAI Mission and the Digital India initiative.

On February 19, the Prime Minister is scheduled to deliver the inaugural address, setting the tone for enhanced global cooperation and advancing India’s vision for inclusive, trusted, and development-oriented artificial intelligence.

The ‘India–AI Impact Summit 2026’ aims to advance an impact-oriented and people-centric approach to Artificial Intelligence, with emphasis on delivering measurable social and economic outcomes.

The summit is anchored on three foundational pillars, known as ‘Sutras' — a Sanskrit term meaning guiding principles or essential threads that weave together wisdom and action. These Sutras define how AI can be harnessed through multilateral cooperation for collective benefit.

A major highlight of the summit is the three flagship Global Impact Challenges — AI for ALL, AI by HER, and YUVAi — designed to identify scalable, development-oriented AI solutions aligned with national priorities.

Together, these challenges have received over 4,650 applications from more than 60 countries, reflecting strong global participation and innovation interest.

--IANS

na/vd

LATEST NEWS

AI summit to boost innovation, entrepreneurship, R&D further: BJD MP Sasmit Patra

AI summit to boost innovation, entrepreneurship, R&D further: BJD MP Sasmit Patra

Youssef Ezzejjari’s brace of goals helps East Bengal SC overcome NorthEast United FC in Match 5 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Monday. Photo credit: AIFF

ISL 2025-26: Ezzejjari’s brace helps East Bengal overcome NorthEast United

Chiranjeevi shares health update with regards to his recent surgery

Chiranjeevi shares health update with regards to his recent surgery

Opener Pathum Nissanka's historical century guides Sri Lanka to Super 8s; beat Australia by 8-wicket in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 at the Pallekele International Stadium in Kandy on Monday. Photo credit: IANS

T20 WC: Nissanka's historical century guides Sri Lanka to Super 8s; beat Australia by 8-wicket

Matheesha Pathirana suffers suspected hamstring injury during Sri Lanka v Australia clash in ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Kandy on Monday. Photo credit: IANS file photo

T20 WC: Pathirana suffers suspected hamstring injury during SL vs AUS clash

Honey Baisoya, Shubham Jaglan dominate the auction for inaugural 72 The League, PGTI's domestic league, that conducted on Monday. Photo credit: PGTI

Golf: Honey, Shubham dominate the inaugural PGTI's 72 The League auction

India’s progress in AI will contribute to global advancement: PM Modi

India’s progress in AI will contribute to global advancement: PM Modi

Pakistan's stance on ISF remains opaque as Sharif travels to Washington

Pakistan's stance on ISF remains opaque as Sharif travels to Washington

Farah Khan reveals Sameera Reddy was her choice before Sushmita Sen for Main Hoon Na

Farah Khan reveals Sameera Reddy was her choice before Sushmita Sen for Main Hoon Na

Surrey County Cricket Club's Tash Farrant retires after prolonged back injury ends career at 29. Photo credit: @Tash Farrant/X

Tash Farrant retires due to prolonged back injury, ends career at 29